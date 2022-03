Tyler Lee Craig

Gone too soon, Tyler Lee Craig, 24 of Billings passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 12, 2021, as a result of a tragic accident. Tyler was born on August 7, 1997, in Billings, Montana, to Jason Lee Craig and Keon Marie Sutton.

An Open House Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, Sept. 20, at Chancey's Event Center, 266 Hogan Rd., Huntley, MT beginning at 2 p.m. To view Tyler's tribute page and full obituary, go to www. heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.