Tyson Paul Neal
1987 - 2020
BORN
1987
DIED
2020

Tyson Paul Neal

Tyson Paul Neal, 33, passed away suddenly from a medical condition. He was born August 3, 1987 in Billings. Tyson loved his Vikings, Lakers and Dodgers rarely missing a game for all. Tyson had several jobs in his life but truly enjoyed the years he spent working at Macon Supply.

Tyson was preceded in death by his father Jeff Neal, grandmother Jana, grandfather James Neal, great grandmother Margaret and cousin Shaylynn.

Survivors include his mother Tammy (Jeff), grandmother Sharon, His children Brielle and Jameson, their mother and sisters Eliana and Carmella, his sisters Jen (Cole) and Alyssa (David), nieces and nephews Riker, Josh, Maci and Layla. Aunts Debbie and Cindy and many more aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

'No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it and only god knows why'

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Tysons name to the Crisis Center.

We are holding a celebration of life on Jan. 9, 2021 from 1-5pm at Sunset Bowl in the basement.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
at Sunset Bowl in the basement
MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tyson, rest easy my friend!!!I am very grateful to have known you through middle school, High school and through adulthood!!!Love you Bro!!!From your friend..........Rashun Lammel Williams
Rashun Williams
Friend
January 3, 2021
Lil David adored you. Thanks for being his buddy :) Rest well dear friend, as you will me missed dearly.
Jennifer Schaefer
December 27, 2020
RIP my dear old friend. May you find peace in heaven that could not be found here on this earth. Rest easy and someday I see you again Till then ill remember the fun times and laughs we shared!
Becky Hall
December 18, 2020
