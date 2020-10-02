Vaughn Armstrong Hague

Vaughn Armstrong Hague, age 75 of Billings, Montana, left this earth to be with our Father in heaven on Sept. 27, 2020. A loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend. Vaughn passed away unexpectedly from complications from a fall, his wife and daughters by his side.

Vaughn is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Karleen; daughters Sharay D. Hague of Billings, Montana and Stacy L. Hague of Eagle River, Alaska; sister Nancy Bekke (Nolan) of Billings, Montana; grandsons Mikhail D. Vaughn Lestenkof (Mayrose) Zachary, D. Levi Lestenkof (Gabrielle); nephew David Martin Jr. of Phoenix, Arizona; nephew Nathan Bekke of Davenport, Iowa; niece Sue Robbins of Park City, Montana; and nephew Michael Bekke of Billings, Montana. He was looking forward to the birth of his first great granddaughter.

Vaughn was born Feb. 17, 1945 on the family farm near Elgin, Nebraska, the son of Emil R. and Nelle Armstrong Hague.

Vaughn spent the majority of his life developing roads, construction, and operating heavy equipment on commercial projects.

Vaughn A. and Karleen Ostrum were married May 1, 1996 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Absarokee, Montana.

Vaughn was extremely talented at restoring vintage cars and trucks, racing, welding, and collected many trophies over the years for his show cars. There wasn't anything he couldn't build, rebuild, restore, or create with his gifted hands.

He also enjoyed fishing, playing guitar, collecting and restoring antiques, tractors and Fords; traveling around the U.S. to visit family and friends, his heritage was very important to him.

Vaughn is preceded in death by his beloved son, Shannon Duane Hague; sister Betty Martin Vogel; parents Emil R. Hague and Nelle Armstrong Thomas; and niece Brenda Martin Kinsey.

Mr. Hague started farming at a young age, helping to put up hay in the summer in his small farming community in Meeteetse, Wyoming, known as Sheets Flat, where he also attended school. In 1956, the family moved to Absarokee, Montana where Vaughn attended local schools while working at his father's ranch in Fishtail, Montana.

A Celebration of Life is to be held at later date for family and friends to safely attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to be made to assist with the care of his daughter, Sharay D. Hague, through Stockman Bank of Billings, 2700 King Avenue West Billings, MT 59102.

