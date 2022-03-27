Verlin Martin Belgarde

Verlin passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2022 in Billings, Montana surrounded by his loving wife and grandchildren. Verlin was born on April 8, 1931 on the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation in Belcourt, North Dakota, the second of ten children, to Martin and Elizabeth (neè Martin) Belgarde.

He grew up on the reservation, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, and graduated from Belcourt High School in 1949. He served four years as a Navy Corpsman supporting the Marines in South Korea. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Education from Minot State College in 1958 and a Master's degree in Education from the University of North Dakota in 1969.

Verlin met his wife Mary Wald while both were attending Minot State. They married on August 16, 1958 and lived in Minot, North Dakota; Alameda, California; Pine Ridge, South Dakota; and Fort Yates, North Dakota. In 1969 they settled in Billings where they raised their five children, Mark, Karla, Bruce, Wayne and Michelle.

Like his father before him, Verlin was a strong advocate of education, and he taught English and history in Minot and on the Pine Ridge and Standing Rock Indian Reservations before becoming an education administrator for the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs in 1969. He retired from the BIA several decades later as Director of Education for Wyoming and Montana.

Verlin gave generously of his time to his children and grandchildren, especially in support of their athletic endeavors. He coached his children in Little League Baseball, a sport he especially loved, and drove many thousands of miles in support of his grandsons' hockey careers. In addition, he cheered at football games, basketball games, swim meets and more.

Verlin was known for his easy-going manner, often retorting "c'est la vie," an especially apt phrase given that he fancied himself something of a Frenchman. That said, he was equally well-known for his love of spirited debate and the "poison letters" he penned to address perceived injustices. Verlin will be remembered for his love of family as well as his love of language, literature and woodworking and for the twinkle in his eye and his devilish grin.

Verlin is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Mary Belgarde; his sons Bruce Belgarde of Bayport, Minnesota and Wayne (Darcy) Belgarde of Clayton, California; his nine grandchildren, Brock (Jenny), Kelsey (Kerstan), McKenna, Madison (Carlos), Dustan (Samantha), Brian, Graham, Payton (Haley) and Isabella; his seven great-grandchildren, Cruz, Camíla, Ellie, Marin, Avery, Torrey and Winnie; and his siblings Lorraine Reed, Dolores Bell, Charlotte Blackburn, Raymond and Harry Belgarde, and Sandy Thomas.

Verlin is preceded in death by his children Mark (Kim) Belgarde, Karla (Cory) Sokoloski and Michelle Nichols, and his siblings Donald, Gerry and Larry Belgarde.

Verlin's family invites friends to attend a memorial service at St. Pius Church in Billings on what would have been Verlin's 91st birthday, Friday, April 8 at 11:00 am. The Mass will be followed by interment at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel and a reception from 12:00 to 6:00 pm at the Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, Billings.

For those wishing to make a charitable donation in Verlin's memory, please consider contributing to the Turtle Mountain Community College (TMCC) Career and Technology Center building fund at TMCC Foundation, PO Box 340, Belcourt, ND, 58316, Attention: Tracy Azure, CTC Fund