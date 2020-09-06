Vernard Melville

Vernard Melville, Age 100, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Heritage Acres in Hardin, Montana.

Vernard was the son of Verne and Myrtle Lane Melville, born on Nov. 1, 1919. He grew up north of Hardin and after graduating from Hardin High School in 1938, he worked three years at the Roy Chambers grocery store before starting his lifelong career in farming and ranching. Although Vernard enjoying farming, his true passion were his cows.

Vernard married Lois Moore on August 22, 1940. They had a long and happy marriage celebrating 67 years together. They had four children Arthur Leroy, Gloria Jean, Stanley Raymond and Randy Wayne.

He was a jokester and loved to play pitch, solitaire, and pinochle. Vernard also was known for having a sweet tooth and enjoyed eating pie and drinking root beer floats. He will be remembered for being a great father, teaching his children the importance of good ethics and hard work. Vernard was a good neighbor and will be thought of kindly by many people. He was a role model for many, especially his grandchildren which he shared many experiences with them such as bottle-feeding calves, riding various farm equipment and helping with branding and harvest.

Vernard was preceded in death by his wife Lois, his daughter Gloria Jean Hochhalter, his parents and his sisters Mildred Ragland, Ardelia Kirkman and Helen Swant.

He is survived by his sons Leroy (Tami), Stanley (Kathy) and Randy (Dolcy) all of Hardin. Five grandchildren Leah (Mike) Updike, Aaron (Jessica) Melville, Kendra (Mike) Vandersloot, Neal Melville and Missy Marshall. Great grandchildren Zane and Christian Updike, Lucas, Arlo and Simone Melville, Aidan and Nolan Vandersloot, Ashtin Wilhlem, Weston Boggs and numerous extended family members.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday Sept. 9th at 11 AM at the Fairview Cemetery in Hardin.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Big Horn County Historical Museum or a charity of your choice.