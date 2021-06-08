Vernon Sylvester Boyer

Vernon Sylvester Boyer passed away June 4, 2021, after a courageous 9 month battle with brain cancer. Vern was born April 27, 1953 in Bertha, MN to Sylvester and Angela Boyer. He grew up as the oldest boy of 8 siblings. He graduated from Park Rapids High School and Bemidji State University where he met Linda Murray who would become the love of his life, marrying in 1978. They welcomed with joy their son Gregory and daughter Krista.

The family moved to Montana in 1984. Vern loved Montana; he hunted, fished, camped and in later years became addicted to golf. He was an amazing woodworker.

Vern was a deeply spiritual man. He lived his faith every day, active in his church, KCs and the Cum Christo movement. The most important thing in his life was family. He loved his daughter-in-law Shannon and was overjoyed when she and Greg made him Papa. He adored Evan and Owen.

Vern was a strong, active man but life changed for all of us last August when he was diagnosed with Glioblastoma. We promised each other we would make this journey together with grace, dignity, faith, and love sprinkled with joy and laughter. He kept his promise. We have been showered with love, prayers and kindnesses from family, friends and medical professionals. Thank you to all.

Cremation has taken place. Vigil service will be Tuesday, June 8 at 7 pm at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel. Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, June 9 at 10 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Billings. A reception will be held following services at the Boyer home. A complete obituary can be found online at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.

Vern loved helping others. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an organization of your choice that helps others, especially children or animals. Every morning he asked 'Have I told you today that I love you?' He would love you to tell those in your life that you love them. We will love him forever and always, to the 5th dwarf planet and beyond.