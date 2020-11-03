Vernon Roy Swecker

Vernon Roy Swecker passed away Oct. 28, 2020 in the Billings hospital at the age of 85.

He was born to Aubrey Reynolds Swecker and Mabel Louise Larson in Zapp, ND on August 31, 1935. Both parents are deceased. He had 10 siblings, three were still born. Not including the babies, Vernon had three sisters; Ruth Bathurst, Doris Strong and Betty Lou Entzel that preceded him in death. He also had two brothers that preceded him, Kenneth and Duane. Ray, his oldest brother is still residing in El Paso, Texas.

He had six children, three children have preceded him in death as well; Aubrey Schneider, David Swecker, and Kathy Swecker. 'Little' Vern, Dennis, and Cindy are still with us as is his wife Lynn Marie Logan Swecker. He also has grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends that will mourn his loss.

Vernon has always been a hard worker. His Brother Ray's memories of Vernon are; that he worked hard and yet had good humor always. He was always willing to lend a helping hand or the shirt off is back, if it was needed. He was often called upon to wish someone well or help on their farm. I know he was very proud of his parents and family. Once you got him to talk, he told of many happy memories of his children, parents, brothers, sisters and other family.

Vernon and Lynn lived in Fromberg, MT all of their life together. Lynn had nursed him through some major health problems these last few years. Because of these health problems, his family missed some precious opportunities to spend time with him. We are not having services at this time. Vernon's body will be cremated but his spirit will return to his Father in Heaven. His family in heaven will receive him with open arms, and he will know peace.