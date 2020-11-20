Victor Brian McKay

Victor Brian McKay of Billings, age 78, died of a heart attack on Nov. 8, 2020. He was born in Havre, MT, Oct. 1942, to Allen and Ruth McKay. He married Dianne Thompson in 1963, they have one son, Rodney. He is survived by his wife, his son, his sister Margaret and numerous nieces and nephews.

In 1964 they moved to Port Townsend, WA, where they lived for over 40 yrs. Victor retired from the school district where he had worked for over thirty years as a custodian. In 2012, they moved to Billings.

Victor and Rodney loved trains and took many trips, and more recently visited the Laurel, MT, train yard to watch the action there.

As one of Jehovah's Witnesses, Victor had faith in the Bible's hope of the resurrection. His family and friends look forward to seeing him again in the Paradise earth.

A memorial will be held on Zoom at a later date.