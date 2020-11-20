Menu
Search
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Victor Brian McKay

Victor Brian McKay

Victor Brian McKay of Billings, age 78, died of a heart attack on Nov. 8, 2020. He was born in Havre, MT, Oct. 1942, to Allen and Ruth McKay. He married Dianne Thompson in 1963, they have one son, Rodney. He is survived by his wife, his son, his sister Margaret and numerous nieces and nephews.

In 1964 they moved to Port Townsend, WA, where they lived for over 40 yrs. Victor retired from the school district where he had worked for over thirty years as a custodian. In 2012, they moved to Billings.

Victor and Rodney loved trains and took many trips, and more recently visited the Laurel, MT, train yard to watch the action there.

As one of Jehovah's Witnesses, Victor had faith in the Bible's hope of the resurrection. His family and friends look forward to seeing him again in the Paradise earth.

A memorial will be held on Zoom at a later date.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Billings Gazette on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.