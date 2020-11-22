Victor Lee Escobedo

Victor Lee Escobedo, 64, of Billings, passed away on Nov. 18, 2020.

He was born on June 25, 1956, to Victor Escobedo and Esther Ledesma in Worland, Wyoming. He married Marylou Flores on July 2, 1985. They then resided in Sidney, where he worked for various oil companies and in the oil industry for 40 years. They went on to raise two sons, Robbie and Santos, and a daughter, Winter, all of Billings. Lee was an extremely hard worker and strived to provide for his family. He always treated everyone like family; had a nickname for those he loved and always had a smartass remark. He will be missed by all!!!!!

Survivors include his children, Santos Escobedo, Winter Gaustad (Matt), Robbie Escobedo (Linda); brothers, Eddie Valles, Germany, Bob Escobedo, Billings, Merle, Jerry and Ben Escobedo, all of Colorado; sisters, Vickie Escobedo, Billings, Judy Escobedo, Nebraska, Joetta Escobedo, Colorado; and many nieces, nephews and six grandchildren. He spent his last days spending time with his granddaughter McKenna, whom he cherished.

'AINT NOTHIN BUT NET!!!!!!!!!!' - Lee Escobedo