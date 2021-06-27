Menu
Violet June Ehrlicher
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Violet June Ehrlicher

Violet June Ehrlicher, 100, of Billings, passed away on June 14, 2021. She was born on June 4, 1921, in New Jersey.

She is survived by four children, Bruce (Janis) Ehrlicher, Scott Ehrlicher, June (William) Graveley and Dean (Brenda) Ehrlicher; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or aspca.org/donate.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy for the family.
Janie Brese
Other
June 27, 2021
