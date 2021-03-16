Virginia G. Lane

Virginia G. Lane, passed away on March 7, 2021, at the age of 83.

She attended school in Three Forks, MT., there she met the man of her dreams Russell T. (Ted) Lane. They were married over 50 years and had four children.

Virginia had many hobbies. She was an avid reader, loved to knit, crochet and made beautiful clothing for her children.

She loved to take pictures, and would mat, frame and hang her gems for all of us to enjoy. Virginia was happiest boating and fishing with Ted or snow skiing. Above all, she was dedicated to her family, grateful for their love, and enjoyed spending time with them. She always sent out birthday cards and never missed a child's or grandchild's birthday.

Virginia is survived by her children Jenny Clark, David (Vicki) Lane, and Debbie Lane; brothers Chuck (Kay) Steel, Ed Bauer (Elaine) and Dan Bauer (Blanca); and sister, Sally Griffis (Curt); numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Virginia is preceded in death by her son Robert Jack Lane; husband Russell T Lane (Ted); brothers Bill, Joe, and Casey Bauer, and sister Kathleen DeMers.

Burial will be at the Mount Green Cemetery in Willow Creek, MT at a later date.