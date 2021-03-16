Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia G. Lane

Virginia G. Lane

Virginia G. Lane, passed away on March 7, 2021, at the age of 83.

She attended school in Three Forks, MT., there she met the man of her dreams Russell T. (Ted) Lane. They were married over 50 years and had four children.

Virginia had many hobbies. She was an avid reader, loved to knit, crochet and made beautiful clothing for her children.

She loved to take pictures, and would mat, frame and hang her gems for all of us to enjoy. Virginia was happiest boating and fishing with Ted or snow skiing. Above all, she was dedicated to her family, grateful for their love, and enjoyed spending time with them. She always sent out birthday cards and never missed a child's or grandchild's birthday.

Virginia is survived by her children Jenny Clark, David (Vicki) Lane, and Debbie Lane; brothers Chuck (Kay) Steel, Ed Bauer (Elaine) and Dan Bauer (Blanca); and sister, Sally Griffis (Curt); numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Virginia is preceded in death by her son Robert Jack Lane; husband Russell T Lane (Ted); brothers Bill, Joe, and Casey Bauer, and sister Kathleen DeMers.

Burial will be at the Mount Green Cemetery in Willow Creek, MT at a later date.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We love you mom.
David Lane
March 17, 2021
Virginia was such a treasured friend when we lived next door in Harlowton...she came over for coffee nearly every morning and I enjoyed her so very much. I lost touch with her through the years, but have so many wonderful memories! Deb was also our babysitter many times! She was my mentor and helped me through those days with toddlers! She was so loved and certainly will never be forgotten...hugs and prayers for all of her family...
Candy Loehding
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results