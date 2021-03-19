Virginia Sioux Philip

Virginia was born on June 24, 1940 in Dewey, South Dakota. She passed away on March 13, 2021, in Billings, Montana, aged 80. The Great granddaughter of James 'Scotty' Philip (Philip, SD) 'The man who saved the buffalo', and Dan Powell (Powell, SD) a member of the Cowboy Hall of Fame. Virginia was an enrolled tribal member of the Cheyenne River Sioux. Virginia worked for many years at Don's Carwash in Billings, as well as local hotels.

She was preceded in Death by her parents Roderick and Maude Philip, and her beloved brothers, Rick and Danny. She is survived by her four children, Cynthia Kley of Utah, Curtis Anderson (Linda) of Iowa, Philip Allgayer (Monica) of Montana, and Terry Allgayer of Nebraska, as well as seven grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to St Labre Indian School (she was a longtime supporter), The Buffalo Field Campaign, or YVAS, due to her love of all animals. A private family service will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown, Internment Sunset Memorial Gardens