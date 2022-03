Wade Allen Scott

April 30, 1967 to Dec. 13, 2021

Wade Allen Scott, 54, his call from the heavenly father was on Dec. 13, 2021. Wade will be cremated. The celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. Wade will always be remembered by the love he shared with his friends and family.

For full obituary visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.