Walter Eugene McGrail

Walter Eugene McGrail, 84, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully at home with family on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

The son of Walter and Estella McGrail, he was born on June 13, 1936, in Billings. Gene served in the Navy from 1954 to 1957 and, later in life, went on to serve in the Army National Guard until 1988.

Gene and his wife, Virginia Villard, were married on Feb. 28, 1958. They went on to raise three children, all of Billings: Richard, Karen and Randy. Throughout his years, Gene worked several jobs in the auto industry and most recently spent 22 years at Aspen View. He enjoyed going to work every day and refused to retire until he was 80 years old.

It seemed like Gene knew everyone. He always enjoyed catching up and sharing stories with old friends he ran into. He loved cars, playing cards, dancing, rodeos, spending time with his family, the holidays and his wife's cooking.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Estella; his sisters, Colleen, Catherine and Edna; his brother, Larry; and his great-grandson, Christian. Survived by his wife, Virginia; children Richard McGrail, Karen McGrail and Randy McGrail (Pennie); his grandchildren, Stephanie McGrail, Lena McGrail, Vickie McGrail, Amber Burgess (Coltin), Kailey McGrail Klinger (Kris), Trevor Fink, Lexi McGrail, Marvin Birthmark Jr.; great-grandchildren Lily, McKenzie and Evan; and his brothers, George and Ron (Carol) McGrail.

There will be a private family service on Thursday, Nov. 5. All friends and family are invited to a reception following the service at the Elks Club at 2:30 p.m. to celebrate Gene's life.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.