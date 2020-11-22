Wanda May Baker-Badger

Wanda Baker-Badger passed away peacefully Oct. 26, 2020 at the age of 86. No services are planned. She was born in Billings on May 12, 1934 to Ernest and Marcella Zinne and spent her childhood in the Big Coulee south of Ryegate. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1951 and Billings Business College in 1952. Wanda married James Baker of Reedpoint on June 21, 1952 and is survived by her four children, Cindee of Fallbrook, CA., Darryl (Nancy) of Bozeman, Dennis (Teresa) of Hamilton and David (Leslie) of Boise.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two siblings. She lived in a number of Montana cities including Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Great Falls and Hamilton. She also lived in Cody, WY, Yuma AZ and Westminster, CO before returning to Billings in 1998. Wanda married Lon Badger on August 2, 2003. Throughout her life she loved animals and especially enjoyed caring for and training dogs and taking pictures. She was devoted to her loving husband Lon, her family and always her beloved Shelties. Wanda is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her-including her 'best friend' and cousin Bette Wolfe (Billings), and loving friends Val, Maureen and Dr. Jean. Special thanks to all at Compassus Hospice who touched Wanda and Lon's lives with such care and love.