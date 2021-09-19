Wanda L. Reimann

Jan 1, 1946 – July 29, 2021

Wanda Lynn Reimann was born on Jan. 1, 1946 in Sidney MT. She passed away July 29, 2021, at The Tender Nest facility in Billings, MT at the age of 75 from an extended illness of Alzheimer's.

Wanda was born in Sidney, MT to George E Reimann and Florence Brown Reimann of Lambert, MT. She was raised on the family farm and educated at Lambert public school through eighth grade in 1960. She graduated from high school at Mount Ellis Academy in Bozeman, MT in 1964.

Wanda attended beauty school in Walla Walla, WA. Then married Norman Krause in 1968 to which two children were born, Ben & Heather. She received her LPN degree in Longview, WA.

Wanda was an excellent seamstress. She made her own wedding dress and most of her daughter's clothes. Her greatest joy was spending time with her granddaughter. She received her RN degree at Miles City Community College in 1989. She worked at various hospitals and nursing homes throughout Montana.

Wanda was a long-time member of the Seventh Day Adventist church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George & Florence Reimann, Sister-In-Laws, Connie Reimann & Judy Reimann and Brother-In-Law, Wayne Christensen.

She is survived by her son, Ben (Mechelle) Krause of Laurel, MT, Daughter, Heather (Bill) Beeler of Billings, MT, Brother, Roger (Marge) Reimann of Inchelium, WA, Sister Sandra Christensen of Sequim, WA, Sister Renee (Marvin) Herbel of Hardin, MT, Brother Monte Reimann of Great Falls, MT, one granddaughter, Ali Krause and many nieces and nephews.