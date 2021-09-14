Menu
Ward Joel Jackson
Silha Funeral Homes - Glendive
221 N Meade Ave
Glendive, MT

Ward Joel Jackson

Ward Joel Jackson passed away at his home in Glendive, Montana on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 after a brief illness.

Funeral services, including Masonic Rites, will be held at 1 a.m., Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 in the Chapel of the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive, Montana with Joel Jackson officiating. Viewing will precede the services from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Internment, with Military Honors, will be in the Dawson County Cemetery in Glendive. A reception with follow the internment at the Silha reception hall. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.


