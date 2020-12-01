Wayne Hofferber

Wayne Hofferber passed away at his home Nov. 22, 2020. He was born July 6, 1938 in Billings to Adam and Alice Hofferber. He grew up in Pompeys Pillar and attended Huntley Project High School. After graduation, he operated the family farm in Pompeys Pillar. He married Nancy and they had two sons, Shawn and Scott. After hard times in the eighties, Wayne sold the farm and moved to Billings, where he worked for Parker Livestock and Cole Construction. He would retire and move to his farm in Huntley, where he took great pride in building his home. He loved building things and was quite the engineer on many projects.

Wayne was larger than life and full of charm and wit. He was once given a jay-walking ticket in downtown Billings. When the officer asked him for his drivers' license, Wayne replied, 'You need a drivers license to jay-walk?' Oh, how that quick wit will be missed. We rest knowing he is sharing a great story in heaven with his best friend, Clem.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents Adam and Alice, and grandson, Scottie. He is survived by his sons Shawn of Billings and Scott of Huntley, Scott's girlfriend, Karen, who was blessed to be his bonus daughter and special caregiver. Grandchildren, Paige, Ceri and Tanner. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all those who cared for Wayne throughout his medical treatment, especially Marta Ostler, PT, and the Nurses and Doctors at the Wound Healing Center at St. Vincent's.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 3, at 11:00 at Smith's Funeral Chapel on 27th Street, with internment to follow at Ballantine Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.