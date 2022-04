Wayne Waarvik, Sr.

Wayne Waarvik Sr., 88, of Richland, Montana passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 of natural causes at Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital in Glasgow.

Memorial Services for Wayne Waarvik will be Tuesday, June 22, 11 a.m. at Bell Mortuary, with burial in Highland Cemetery. Bell Mortuary is assisting the family with Services.