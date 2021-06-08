Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Webster B. "Dan" Todd Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Layton Funeral Home
475 Main St
Bedminster, NJ

Webster B. 'Dan' Todd Jr.

Webster B. 'Dan' Todd Jr. passed away on June 3, 2021 at his home in Bernardsville, New Jersey. He was born Dec. 1, 1938 to Webster B. Todd and Eleanor S. Todd of Oldwick, New Jersey. Dan graduated from Millbrook School and Princeton University '61 with a BA in Geology.

Dan was a Renaissance Man having lived a full life. He was an avid outdoorsman, licensed fishing guide, pilot, marine captain, golfer, hockey player and coach, race car driver, a musician, rancher, and was involved in a number of real estate business endeavors. Dan's political involvement spanned many decades. In addition to his turn in the New Jersey State Assembly, he worked on numerous campaigns both presidential and statewide.

Dan was the founder and owner of Princeton Aviation Corporation in Princeton, New Jersey. He served in the New Jersey State Assembly in 1968. In 1973, Dan was appointed Deputy Special Assistant to the President, White House Personnel Office. In 1974, Dan became Inspector General of Foreign Assistance and Assistant Secretary, United States Department of State. In 1976, he served as Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board in Washington, DC. He was Director of Engineering and Air Safety for the Airline Pilots Association International AFL-CIO, Washington, DC. Dan was President, COO, and Director of Frontier Airlines, Denver, Colorado. After working for Frontier, he founded Fishook Land and Cattle Company, a ranch real estate investment company, in Livingston, Montana. Along with ranching in Montana, he was a certified mountain search and rescue pilot and certified firefighter. Dan was a Professor at The Ohio State University, Ohio and Monmouth University, New Jersey.

Dan also served on the Somerset County Library Commission; and as a Trustee of The Millbrook School, the Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, the Air Safety Foundation; and as a member of the Committee on Aviation Safety Engineering, the Colorado Forum, the NJ Commerce and Economic Growth Commission and the Tewksbury Township Agricultural Advisory Board. Dan was president, trustee and a member of the Oldwick, NJ Volunteer Fire Company. Dan was a member and also served as Chairman of the Board of the New Jersey Aviation Association; and a member and Governor of the QB Association. In Oct. 2015 Dan was awarded by the United States Federal Aviation Administration, The Wright Brothers 'Master Pilot Award' for fifty years dedicated service in aviation safety. In 2019 he was inducted into the New Jersey Aviation Hall of Fame.

Dan is survived by his wife, Barbara Todd of Bernardsville, NJ and his six children: son, William Todd and wife Betsy; daughter, Whitney Zimmerman and husband Kevin; son, James Todd and wife Nikki; daughter, Elizabeth Todd; daughter, Claire Todd and daughter, Margaret Todd. Dan is also survived by four grandchildren: Wyatt Todd, Graceley Todd, Caden Zimmerman and Ben Zimmerman; and his sister, Christine Todd Whitman. Dan was preceded by both his parents, sister Kate Beach and brother John Todd.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Oldwick Fire Company, 163 Oldwick Road, Oldwick, New Jersey 08858 or to Henry's Fork Foundation, P.O. Box 550, Ashton, Idaho 83420.

A celebration of Dan's life will be held on June 18, 2021 at 4 pm at the Oldwick Fire Company, Oldwick, NJ.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Oldwick Fire Company
Oldwick, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Layton Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Layton Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Dan Todd truly was a renaissance man! But to me he was simply a great friend for more than four decades. We were fly fishing pals and flying buddies. And I miss our lively phone visits. A lot!

Dan has Gone West through Blue Skies with warm-soft tailwinds and a bright star to steer by. and I hope he keeps the runway clear - his pals won’t be far behind.
Billy Walker
Friend
June 10, 2021
I am so very sorry for your families loss. I was completely heartbroken to learn of Dan's passing. Dan was a very dear, sweet man. He always had a smile on his face when he was in our office at Tewksbury Township. Dan always had many interesting stories to tell, which I personally always enjoyed listening to. He loved his family and always spoke of them lovingly. It was always such a pleasure to see him. He would always remove his hat, which he always seemed to be wearing, when he came into our office and he always seemed happy to see me. He was intelligent, funny, witty and always a pleasure to be around. Dan had the best sense of humor and could always make anyone around him laugh. He will surely be missed by all those who knew him and loved him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this most difficult time. May "Dan" rest in peace.
Kathy Reddy
Acquaintance
June 9, 2021
I had the pleasure of meeting and working with Dan during his sister´s gubernatorial campaign. He was a devoted brother and public servant .....caring, compassionate, brilliant, funny and outspoken. You always knew where he stood. I smile when I remember times shared. No one can ever fill your boots!
Pamela McClure
Friend
June 9, 2021
Governor Whitman and the entire Todd Family.
It was with profound sadness that I read of the death of your dear brother, husband, father and grandfather.

A very accomplished gentleman he clearly embraced and loved life and all of you. His accomplishments are impressive and yet from reading your tribute to him, it was clear that his focus was on you, his industry and his communities. Clearly he lived a life of service.
My prayers and thoughts are with you at this difficult time.
Lillian Borrone
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results