Webster B. 'Dan' Todd Jr.

Webster B. 'Dan' Todd Jr. passed away on June 3, 2021 at his home in Bernardsville, New Jersey. He was born Dec. 1, 1938 to Webster B. Todd and Eleanor S. Todd of Oldwick, New Jersey. Dan graduated from Millbrook School and Princeton University '61 with a BA in Geology.

Dan was a Renaissance Man having lived a full life. He was an avid outdoorsman, licensed fishing guide, pilot, marine captain, golfer, hockey player and coach, race car driver, a musician, rancher, and was involved in a number of real estate business endeavors. Dan's political involvement spanned many decades. In addition to his turn in the New Jersey State Assembly, he worked on numerous campaigns both presidential and statewide.

Dan was the founder and owner of Princeton Aviation Corporation in Princeton, New Jersey. He served in the New Jersey State Assembly in 1968. In 1973, Dan was appointed Deputy Special Assistant to the President, White House Personnel Office. In 1974, Dan became Inspector General of Foreign Assistance and Assistant Secretary, United States Department of State. In 1976, he served as Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board in Washington, DC. He was Director of Engineering and Air Safety for the Airline Pilots Association International AFL-CIO, Washington, DC. Dan was President, COO, and Director of Frontier Airlines, Denver, Colorado. After working for Frontier, he founded Fishook Land and Cattle Company, a ranch real estate investment company, in Livingston, Montana. Along with ranching in Montana, he was a certified mountain search and rescue pilot and certified firefighter. Dan was a Professor at The Ohio State University, Ohio and Monmouth University, New Jersey.

Dan also served on the Somerset County Library Commission; and as a Trustee of The Millbrook School, the Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, the Air Safety Foundation; and as a member of the Committee on Aviation Safety Engineering, the Colorado Forum, the NJ Commerce and Economic Growth Commission and the Tewksbury Township Agricultural Advisory Board. Dan was president, trustee and a member of the Oldwick, NJ Volunteer Fire Company. Dan was a member and also served as Chairman of the Board of the New Jersey Aviation Association; and a member and Governor of the QB Association. In Oct. 2015 Dan was awarded by the United States Federal Aviation Administration, The Wright Brothers 'Master Pilot Award' for fifty years dedicated service in aviation safety. In 2019 he was inducted into the New Jersey Aviation Hall of Fame.

Dan is survived by his wife, Barbara Todd of Bernardsville, NJ and his six children: son, William Todd and wife Betsy; daughter, Whitney Zimmerman and husband Kevin; son, James Todd and wife Nikki; daughter, Elizabeth Todd; daughter, Claire Todd and daughter, Margaret Todd. Dan is also survived by four grandchildren: Wyatt Todd, Graceley Todd, Caden Zimmerman and Ben Zimmerman; and his sister, Christine Todd Whitman. Dan was preceded by both his parents, sister Kate Beach and brother John Todd.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Oldwick Fire Company, 163 Oldwick Road, Oldwick, New Jersey 08858 or to Henry's Fork Foundation, P.O. Box 550, Ashton, Idaho 83420.

A celebration of Dan's life will be held on June 18, 2021 at 4 pm at the Oldwick Fire Company, Oldwick, NJ.