Willard 'Bud' LaCounte

Willard "Bud" LaCounte, 98 of Billings, and formerly of Bainville, MT, passed away on Sept. 14, 2021 with his family by his side. Bud was born on May 25, 1923 near Bainville to Ernest and Theresa (Portra) LaCounte.

Bud was a proud member of the Turtle Mountain Tribe of Chippewa Indians (Metis), a decorated Army Veteran and WWII D-Day Survivor, long-time rancher and steward of the land, an avid dancer, a loving father and grandfather, and storyteller extraordinaire. He will be greatly missed by many, far and wide.

A Celebration of Bud's Life will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W. Wicks Ln., Billings, followed by a dinner reception. His urn will later be interred in Bainville, where his roots ran deep.

