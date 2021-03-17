Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Michael Dimich
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

William Michael Dimich

May 12, 1931 - March 14, 2021

Bill 'Willie' Dimich died at his home in Billings, on March 14, 2021, two months short of his 90th birthday. Born on May 12, 1931, in Red Lodge to Serbian immigrants, Mike D. Dimich and Sofia Teslich, he was proud of his Slavic heritage and sponsored the Tamburitza programs for a number of years, honoring Slavic friends from Red Lodge and Billings. He was the youngest of six siblings who all grew up working after school at the family-run Beartooth Bottling Company.

Willie went to Carbon County High School, where he was active in student government and sports, and proudly attended the first Boys State in Montana. In 1949, he enrolled at Montana State University, where he went by the name Bill. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 1952, serving with the 1st Marine Corps Division in Korea. He considered those to be the best years of his life. On the GI Bill, he returned to MSU and became an active member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Bill graduated in 1956 with a degree in education. While in college, he fell in love with 'the brightest of the brightest,' Jessie Jean Gowin of Belgrade. They met when he promised her sorority sister he would vote for Jean to be MSU Homecoming Queen if he could have a coffee date with Jean. They were married on June 10, 1956, at Bozeman's First Presbyterian Church.

Bill's first teaching assignment was in Roundup, where he taught history and was the assistant basketball coach. In 1957, the couple's son Tom was born. Two years later, the family moved to Billings, where Bill joined his two brothers, Danny and Mitch, in the family-run Pepsi-Cola Bottling business founded in 1926 by his father, Mike D. Dimich, in Red Lodge. His daughters, Carol and Nancy, were born in 1960 and 1963. His wife Jean passed away in 2002. He was married to Sharon B. Parrish from 2004 to 2018.

Willie, as he was known to old friends and folks from Red Lodge, enjoyed restoring classic cars, especially those from the 1930's and Model A's and was an avid reader of history about Montana, World War II and Korea. He loved listening to the big band music of Glen Miller and Tommy Dorsey and driving the backroads of Carbon County. Up until a few weeks before his death, Willie faithfully drove the Number 3 forklift at his beloved Pepsi plant. He was well known for his entertaining stories about the history of Red Lodge and Billings and for his signoff, 'I'll see you when I see you.'

Known for his leadership and innovative ideas in the beverage industry, Bill received a lifetime achievement award for independent bottlers. He was well respected for his role as treasurer for the Admiral Beverage Corporation of Worland, Wyoming.

Bill served in many roles and on many boards over the years. He was president of the MSU Alumni Association, member of the School District 2 School Board, chairman of Security Federal Savings and Loan, member of the Alberta Bair Theater board, member of the Moss Mansion board, and member of the City Parks and Recreation board, helping to create the Foundation. He was on the Session of the First Presbyterian Church in Billings and was a member of the Masons, Elks, and an advisor to the DeMolay chapter. He received a lifetime achievement award from the YMCA. Bill generously supported Dehler Park, Billings Clinic, and helped fund the building of the new Billings Public library.

His family is grateful for the help provided by Dr. Jesus Fabregas Mercado, Dr. Steven Gerstner, Peggy Jensen, Lorri and Robert Kroll, Noah Woodring, Joan McCracken, A Village Homecare, and St. John's United Home Health and Hospice.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Danny, Mitch and Emil; his sisters Mary and Mildred; his nephew, Bill 'Pertz' Dimich; and by his wife Jean and daughter Carol. He is survived by his son, Tom (Pam), granddaughters Allison and Caroline; his daughter, Nancy (Thierry), grandsons Max and Jesse and granddaughter Sophie; nephews Mike, Mark and Mitchell Dimich; and nieces Diane Gorder, Sandra Tunnell, Linda Cox and Susan Greenshields.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Billings Public Library Foundation, 510 N. Broadway, Billings, MT 59101; Special K Ranch, PO Box 479, Columbus, MT 59019; Carol D. Dimich Memorial Scholarship at Lewis and Clark College, 0615 S. W. Palatine Hill Road, Portland, OR 97219; or an organization of your choice.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27, outdoors with COVID safety precautions at the Pepsi-Cola Bottling plant, 344 Howard Ave., Billings.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Pepsi-Cola Bottling plant - outdoors
344 Howard Ave, Billings., MT
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
My parents were Albin Mitch (94, 9-Dec 2019), and Shirley Ann (92, 27-Dec-2017). Was in Billings MT in the summer of 76, meet several Dimich´s at the Elks Lodge, it was a lovely get together. Remember the good times, and time will help
Daniel Mitch Dimich
April 2, 2021
Bill, or Willie, such a generous man, always smiling. Our church family will miss him greatly. Tim so enjoyed working at Pepsi. Thanks to Willie, RIP
Trina White
March 27, 2021
Willie was one of a kind. He and our family go back a long way in the Pepsi business. The friendship through the years with our family and the Dimich family is priceless. So many great memories and laughs. He was a true icon and will be missed. A rumble from above will be him telling a story and everyone laughing in heaven.
Lynn Harrington-Hirschy and family
March 25, 2021
To the family of Willie Dimich I send my Deepest condolences to all. RIP Willie I´m so sorry
Kevin Nauslar
March 21, 2021
With deepest sympathy to the Dimich family. His friendship and thoughtfulness was truly appreciated. Marko kustudia and family
Marko Kustudia
March 20, 2021
Willie lit up a room! He was full of enthusiasm, warmth and humor. He had a way of making kids feel especially loved! The Tanner grandkids will always remember being able to pick out their drink of choice at the Pepsi plant as well as "Mr. Dimich" pulling up in their grandparent's driveway to show off one of his old cars. I'm so grateful to have known him since I was a teenager. He made things FUN! Nancy and Tom and families, we are thinking of you and praying for God's comfort as you grieve the passing of your patriarch.
Carol Tanner Madison
March 18, 2021
He was my dads best friend and will forever be remembered in our hearts. Bradford family sends our love and condolences
Ann Bradford
March 18, 2021
My best to Bill's family. Bill gave me one of my first jobs. While in college I work 2 summers at the plant learning all the "chores". I'll never forget being "thrown" on to the bottle washing machine and trying to keep up. Learning to drive the forklifts and stacking those 16oz bottles in paper cartons 3 pallets high was such a challenge. And then trying to get the top pallets down without bring down all the stacks around it was terrifying. But, I loved my work at the plant. I learned so much about hard work. Bill and Mitch were always wanting more from the work force, but they were fair, understanding and helpful. Like I said, looking back some 50 years, I am so very fond of my time the there. Bill and my dad, Clyde McCarty, served together in a number of boards - church, school district, etc. One again, my condolences to the family. Steve McCarty Portland, OR
Steve McCarty
March 18, 2021
My sisters and I so loved Uncle Willie. He was always happy and ready to set-up a lunch date. We knew we could find him at the Pepsi plant or the Fourth of July parade in Red Lodge. If we were lucky, he would take us for a ride in one of his vintage cars! He was one of a kind. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to our cousins Tom and Nancy.
Linda J. Cox
March 18, 2021
Billings has lost another wonderful person. I knew Bill first thru Jean and later through membership on the Park and Recreation Board. He was a fun person and thoughtful person to know and serve with for a number of years..
Betty McKinley
March 18, 2021
Always a smile and hello. Nice man and wonderful family.
Rick Clark
March 18, 2021
My condolences.
Gary Temple
March 18, 2021
We are sorry for your loss. We remember visiting with him when he stopped by to visit you at your Elm Street house. We miss you as neighbors, Tom and Pam.
The Glantz Family
March 17, 2021
Bill was an honorable man, his was a life well lived: Semper Fi Marine.
John Bohlinger
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results