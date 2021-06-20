William James 'Bill' Feeley

William James 'Bill' Feeley was born on June 8, 1952, in Billings, Montana to James Robert 'Bob' Feeley and Jessie Williams Feeley. Bill was the 5th of 11 children He attended St. Pius X Catholic School, Lewis & Clark Junior High and Billings West High.

He began his career in the oilfields of Alaska during the pipeline days. He worked for Kodiak Oilfield Haulers as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of the Operating Engineers Union Local 302. His 'hobby' and passion involved his love of the world of horse racing. He was both full and co-owner of numerous racehorses over many years. He raced at tracks from: MetraPark-Billings to Great Falls, Emerald Downs-Auburn, WA, Arapahoe Park-Denver, CO, Turf Paradise-Phoenix, AZ, Sunland Park-NM, Canterbury Park-MN, Stampede Park-Calgary Canada, Energy Downs-Gillette, WY, to Hollywood Park and Santa Anita and Del Mar in California.

While at his sister Mert's lodge in Alaska, he took on a new direction in his life when exposed to her Hagglund amphibious track vehicles. He started ExtremeHagglunds.com business where he would combine a Hagglund body with a new Chevy Silverado cab to have a deluxe, truly 'all-terrain vehicle'. When the Exxon Oil spill in the Yellowstone River occurred, Bill delivered multiple track vehicles to the site and was instrumental in the cleanup effort and transport of personnel into difficult-to-reach and sensitive oil-effected areas.

Bill married Becky Skidmore in 1978. He later married Jan Anderson in 1998. He and Jan resided in Roscoe, MT where they raised and raced thoroughbred horses.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, his wife Jan, grandson Cash, his brothers Kenny and Joe, sisters Monica and Coralene (baby). He is survived by his daughter Marie, grandson River, siblings Fran, Robert 'Buzz', Tom (Carol), Maureen 'Mert', Keith, and Diane.

Bill is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and countless friends.

Services will be at noon Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Smith West with interment in Hysham, MT Cemetery.

On Wednesday evening, June 23 at the Grizzly Bar in Roscoe, we invite all who loved Bill to join us for a final toast to honor him.

'It Was One Hell of a Party While it Lasted!'