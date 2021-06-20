Menu
William James "Bill" Feeley
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021

William James 'Bill' Feeley

William James 'Bill' Feeley was born on June 8, 1952, in Billings, Montana to James Robert 'Bob' Feeley and Jessie Williams Feeley. Bill was the 5th of 11 children He attended St. Pius X Catholic School, Lewis & Clark Junior High and Billings West High.

He began his career in the oilfields of Alaska during the pipeline days. He worked for Kodiak Oilfield Haulers as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of the Operating Engineers Union Local 302. His 'hobby' and passion involved his love of the world of horse racing. He was both full and co-owner of numerous racehorses over many years. He raced at tracks from: MetraPark-Billings to Great Falls, Emerald Downs-Auburn, WA, Arapahoe Park-Denver, CO, Turf Paradise-Phoenix, AZ, Sunland Park-NM, Canterbury Park-MN, Stampede Park-Calgary Canada, Energy Downs-Gillette, WY, to Hollywood Park and Santa Anita and Del Mar in California.

While at his sister Mert's lodge in Alaska, he took on a new direction in his life when exposed to her Hagglund amphibious track vehicles. He started ExtremeHagglunds.com business where he would combine a Hagglund body with a new Chevy Silverado cab to have a deluxe, truly 'all-terrain vehicle'. When the Exxon Oil spill in the Yellowstone River occurred, Bill delivered multiple track vehicles to the site and was instrumental in the cleanup effort and transport of personnel into difficult-to-reach and sensitive oil-effected areas.

Bill married Becky Skidmore in 1978. He later married Jan Anderson in 1998. He and Jan resided in Roscoe, MT where they raised and raced thoroughbred horses.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, his wife Jan, grandson Cash, his brothers Kenny and Joe, sisters Monica and Coralene (baby). He is survived by his daughter Marie, grandson River, siblings Fran, Robert 'Buzz', Tom (Carol), Maureen 'Mert', Keith, and Diane.

Bill is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and countless friends.

Services will be at noon Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Smith West with interment in Hysham, MT Cemetery.

On Wednesday evening, June 23 at the Grizzly Bar in Roscoe, we invite all who loved Bill to join us for a final toast to honor him.

'It Was One Hell of a Party While it Lasted!'


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Service
12:00p.m.
Smith West Funeral Home
925 S 27th Street, Billings, MT
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
Condolences to the rest of the Felley clan. So sad when I heard the cheeseburgers freind the great double cheeseburger has passed. We had so many wild and good times it was hard to count. You may want to know how we both got into racing. We bought racehorses at the same time at the first All West sale at metra. I was not going to buy one but by the end of the sale we all had many cocktails and my hand went up without me noticing.Of course I did not raise it Bill did it for me. He was bidding without me knowing it.Lucky the bookie had just paid me off so I had cash to pay for my Rullah Rita. He regularly got me like that as well as I am sure others here. I was going to visit on my way over for my 50th class reunion. I am sorry I did not call him now. Just shows one never knows . I am not sure where I am headed in the afterlife but I am sure just before I open those gates I will hear "Hey Cheeseburger! ".
Patrick Novasio
Friend
July 19, 2021
So sorry to see this, Wild Bill was absolutely one of a kind! - Until we meet again. Condolences to Bills family.
Terri Fletcher "Fletchie"
Friend
July 1, 2021
You can't put a price on a good time! We sure had a lot of them, Wild Bill. When it thunders I will know you are running a fast one, up yonder with our old buddies.
Tim Wynne
Friend
June 29, 2021
So saddened to see that Bill passed. Have a lot of great memories of him. My deepest condolences to all of you.
Doreen Kowalski
Friend
June 24, 2021
Our deepest sympathy in the loss of Bill. We have nothing but great and good memories of him. Dennis was lucky and got to visit with Bill when he was in Williston. We have nothing but great memories of Bill and he will be missed. Our love and prayers to all of his family
Dennis Grubb
June 22, 2021
I remember Bill. My sympathy to his family.
Patricia mcnelly wicks
Friend
June 22, 2021
I am truly saddened to hear of Bill's passing. He was a wonderful person with a heart the size of Texas!! He & my brother, Weldon Smotherman, were good friends & had one big thing in common..Thoroughbred Race Horses..as Weldon also raised & raced thoroughbreds; a true passion on both!! You will be missed dearly & I'm thankful I had the pleasure of knowing you in my life's journey, I truly shall miss you Bill..I can hear him saying to my brother as they meet again "It was one hell of a party while it lasted wasn't it Weldon!!" And then laughing his butt off!! That's a pleasant thought for all who knew him I hope! My sincere sympathy to his family as I can empathize with losing a loved one. May you feel peace at heart!! Sincerely my condolences
LaVerne Sandness
Friend
June 21, 2021
My sincere condolences to family. Bill going to miss you my friend we did enjoy ourselves at the races.
Steve Meredith
Friend
June 21, 2021
So sorry for you loss, I always enjoyed Bill at the races. He was a great guy!
Debi Hanson
Friend
June 21, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I know that Bill saw his family as his stability and his rock. May you find healing with each other,
Patrick Joyce
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results