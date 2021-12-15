William 'Bill' Edward Forhan

William "Bill" Edward Forhan, 74, passed away suddenly at his home in Leavenworth, WA. on Nov. 21, 2021. Bill worked for Lee Enterprises as Controller for the Billings Gazette, 1980 to 1992. Bill and Carol and sons were members of St. Lukes and Transfiguration Episcopal Churches before moving to Palmdale, CA.

Born on March 20, 1947, in Butte, Mont. to Rudi and Alice (Mehrens) Forhan, both now deceased. Survivors are his wife, Carol, Son David (Britney Nielson), granddaughters Myla, Aydin and Zynnia, Son, Michael (Amber), granddaughter, Lorelai and grandson, Ronan. Sisters, Gayle (Dale) Schendzielos, Diane DuBose, Brother Edward (Cami) and Brother-in-law, Steven Johnson, numerous nephews, nieces, cousins. A summer memorial will take place at Bill's favorite fishing hole, Rock Creek out of Phillipsburg, MT.

To see Bill's memorial, go to at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com