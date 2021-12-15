Menu
William Edward "Bill" Forhan
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Butte High School

William 'Bill' Edward Forhan

William "Bill" Edward Forhan, 74, passed away suddenly at his home in Leavenworth, WA. on Nov. 21, 2021. Bill worked for Lee Enterprises as Controller for the Billings Gazette, 1980 to 1992. Bill and Carol and sons were members of St. Lukes and Transfiguration Episcopal Churches before moving to Palmdale, CA.

Born on March 20, 1947, in Butte, Mont. to Rudi and Alice (Mehrens) Forhan, both now deceased. Survivors are his wife, Carol, Son David (Britney Nielson), granddaughters Myla, Aydin and Zynnia, Son, Michael (Amber), granddaughter, Lorelai and grandson, Ronan. Sisters, Gayle (Dale) Schendzielos, Diane DuBose, Brother Edward (Cami) and Brother-in-law, Steven Johnson, numerous nephews, nieces, cousins. A summer memorial will take place at Bill's favorite fishing hole, Rock Creek out of Phillipsburg, MT.

To see Bill's memorial, go to at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
St. James Episcopal Church
222 Cottage, Cashmere, WA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Sorry to hear about Bill's passing. I have many fond memories of our childhood. I last saw Bill at a family memorial for his father, Rudy. Bill and his wife, Carol made the Fish Creek event most memorable. May God bless his entire Family.
Chuck Michaud, Jr.
Family
January 11, 2022
Carol and family, our thoughts and prayers are with you. Biggest hugs. Love my neighbors, you all are such a huge part of my family growing up! Love to all!
Noelle
Friend
December 15, 2021
Dear Carol and family, I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers
Brenda Harmon Schutz
Friend
December 15, 2021
Dear Carol and family, sorry for your loss. Many fond memories of Bill during our years at St. Patrick´s grade school. Hugs to all.
Helen Ann (Loggins) O´Connell
December 15, 2021
Dear Carol and family, Please know of my love and prayers at this time of the loss of Bill. Love, Teresa
Teresa Knox Lowney
Friend
December 15, 2021
