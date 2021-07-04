William 'Bill' C. Haynie

William 'Bill' C. Haynie 89 of Grass Range passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 30, 2021 in St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings Graveside Services will be Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Grass Range Cemetery with the Cloyd Funeral Home in charge.

Friends are asked to make memorials to the Yellowstone Boys & Girls Ranch, Special K Ranch or to the charity of their choice and they may be left with the Cloyd Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.