William D. Smith

William D. Smith, 84, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at home, of natural causes.

He was born on August 12, 1936, in Craigmont, ID to Thello (Boots) P. Smith and Clio (Hutchins) Smith.

On March 17, 1957 he married Jo Ann Samson. The couple lived in Billings while raising their children.

He worked at The Billings Gazette for a good part of his career. Started in the printing room and ended in the advertising layout department.

He remodeled homes and became a real estate broker.

As a loving husband and father he made sure his family was always taken care of. He always provided a nice home, warm meals and nice clothes. He took pride in his family.

Bill had a deep love for animals (especially his cats) due to his quite sensitive nature.

He enjoyed building classic model cars, yard work, and organizing the home.

Survivors include his children, Deborah Pierce, Daryl Smith and Saacha Belgar; stepmother, Delores Smith; half-brother, Gary Smith; grandchildren, Nickolas Pierce, Christina Pierce, Alexa Johnson, Cami Cosgrove and Cassandra Zornes; great grandchildren, Konner, Hazel and Ellis Pierce, Bodhi and Everette Johnson, Tristan Constantine and Reina Moore.

A family service was held Friday, May 28, 2021 at Sunset Memorial in Missoula.

His urn was buried with his loving wife on June 5, 2021 at Pleasantview cemetery in Ballantine, MT.