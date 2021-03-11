William (Bill) Walter Winchell

William (Bill) Walter Winchell was born on May 31, 1946 in Glendive, Montana to Walter and Phyllis (PW) Winchell. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and graduated from Dawson County High School in 1964. After graduating, he attended Dawson Community College. He loved music and played lead guitar in a band named the Catalinas in which they played many gigs before joining the Navy.

He served in the Navy for four years. While in the Navy, he was a forward gunner on river patrol boats in Vietnam where he successfully completed over 200 combat missions. Before he was discharged, he was stationed on the USS Hornet. This was the pickup recovery ship of the Apollo 11 astronauts; the first men to land on the moon. He was in charge of the 21-gun salute that welcomed the astronauts back to Earth.

He married his high school sweetheart, Carol Anne Brenner, on Nov. 25, 1967. They moved to Billings so Bill could further his education. He graduated from Eastern Montana College with a business degree. He went to work for Holeman Diesel as an Office Manager. After 14 years, he went on to start his own business, Winchell & Associates Accounting.

Bill and Carol were blessed with two sons, Mike in 1976 and Scott in 1979. He enjoyed riding horses, coaching baseball, spending time at the Line Shack, hunting and teaching his boys how to strum the guitar. His time on the family ranch outside of Glendive was a treasured memory for many.

In 1989, Bill was able to ride his horses Rusty and Smokey in the Montana Centennial Cattle Drive. He enjoyed camping, golfing, bowling, social clubs, shooting bows and guns and playing guitar. Anywhere Bill went, he made a new friend and cherished all the old ones.

Bill loved his family most of all. Whether he was catching fish on Flathead Lake, hunting with the boys, playing cards, hanging out at the barn or having a toddy, he was happiest when he was with them. He enjoyed being with his grandchildren and watching them grow.

In Bill's last years, one of his highlights was getting back on a horse after a leg amputation. He was able to do this with the amazing crew at Horses Spirits Healing. This organization helps Veterans find healing through equine therapy.

Bill is survived by his wife, Carol; his sons Mike and wife Rosalind, granddaughters Mikayla and Alyssa, Scott and wife Dana, grandsons Kyle and Luke; his sister Deb and husband Jay Loehr and nephew Jason; a brother-in-law Bill and wife Joanne Brenner; a sister-in-law, Debbie Brenner; and a niece Brenda Wolfe.

He was preceded in death, by his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bun and Mary Lou Brenner; a brother-in-law Bob Brenner; and a nephew Matt Brenner.

Bill was a strong man who overcame many health challenges over the years, his determination and fight was something we all admired. He was very proud to be an American and loved his country. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 South 27th Street. Military honors and a public graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 12 at the at Yellowstone National Cemetery, 55 Buffalo Trail Road, Laurel, Montana.

In memory of Bill, donations can be made to Horses Spirits Healing Inc, 7256 Highway 3, Billings, MT 59106

'The last goodbye's the hardest one to say, this is where the cowboy rides away...'