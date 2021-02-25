Menu
Yoshiko "Junie" Thiessen
1930 - 2021
Yoshiko 'Junie' Thiessen

On Feb. 22, 2021, Yoshiko 'Junie' Thiessen joined her grandson Brandon in heaven. She was born on Nov. 16, 1930, on Okinawa, Japan to Tokushin and Maka Miyagi. She met her husband, Derald, on Okinawa in 1961 and arrived in the United States on Nov. 22, 1963, the same day President Kennedy was shot. She worked at House of David café and eventually purchased it. Junie's Café was the start to many friendships of customers who enjoyed her amazing cooking. She continued to make fried rice and egg rolls for many to enjoy even to age 89! Derald and Junie shared 59 wonderful years together.

Junie is preceded in death by her parents, her son Herobo, her grandson Brandon and other of her siblings and relatives. She is survived by her husband Derald, two children from a previous marriage: Hatsumi, Shoji (Dede), her three children with Derald: Kimberly Frantum, June Briceno (Kevin), and Bobby; ten grandkids: JJ (Whitney), Shoji (April), Aloha (Josh), Sean, Nicole, Seaira (Randall), Kerri (Derrick), Brianna (Jonathan), Jessica; and twenty great-grandchildren.

Junie was well loved and cherished by so many people in the Billings community and beyond. She touched many lives with her contagious smile, joking personality, and giving heart. There is no one was as generous and selfless as Junie.

Viewing will be held from 1-5 pm, Thursday, Feb. 25, Dahl's Funeral Home, 10 Yellowstone Ave.

Services will be held 10 am, Friday, Feb. 26th at Word of Life Fellowship, 1737 King Ave W.

Reception to follow after the burial. 1 p.m. at the Billings Senior Citizens Center, 901 S 30th St.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's Lutheran Home Transitional Care Facility, where she spent her last days making more friends from people who took such loving care of her. Website is https://www.stjohnsunited.org/giving/donate/.


Published by Billings Gazette on Feb. 25, 2021.
Please accept my sympathies. I remember Junie best for her egg rolls and being Bobby's mom. Love from Tana's mom
Susan Hagen
February 26, 2021
Shizuka DeRosia
February 25, 2021
Shizuka DeRosia
February 25, 2021
Dear Junko san & Junko´s family I was living in Billings Montana 2012-2013. Junko was with me & my kids all the time. We spent wonderful times together, laughing, crying, always together. I have so many memories about Junko. She called me every day, and after that she started visiting my house all the time; showing me how to cook her delicious spring rolls, cakes , cookies, sushi´s. Sometimes with no phone call she was already inside my house and waiting for cooking projects!! She treated me like her daughter, and she started teaching my kids Okinawa dancing and singing ...so many blessed times with her. She talked about her family, oto-san( husband) , Bobby- san , Kim- san, her grandkids , how much she loved them. She loves everyone around her. She just always gives, gives, and gives a lot of love to everyone. I wants to thank you to Junko & her family. She prayed for my family & after we talked every time she always told me to trust Jesus Christ and pray, be joyful, be thankful and everything that is the most important Shika!! I miss her so much. She met my mom when she was back in Okinawa. I can not say thank you enough to Junko. Thanks to God you put Junko in my life. I pray for her family´s peace and I am thankful that she is with Jesus in heaven. Love Shika DeRosia
Shizuka DeRosia
February 25, 2021
I am sending condolences to all the family. Even though I did not know her, I felt like I did through her very special family God be with you all. She is at peace now,so my prayers go out to you all.
Janet Richardson
February 25, 2021
