Yoshiko 'Junie' Thiessen

On Feb. 22, 2021, Yoshiko 'Junie' Thiessen joined her grandson Brandon in heaven. She was born on Nov. 16, 1930, on Okinawa, Japan to Tokushin and Maka Miyagi. She met her husband, Derald, on Okinawa in 1961 and arrived in the United States on Nov. 22, 1963, the same day President Kennedy was shot. She worked at House of David café and eventually purchased it. Junie's Café was the start to many friendships of customers who enjoyed her amazing cooking. She continued to make fried rice and egg rolls for many to enjoy even to age 89! Derald and Junie shared 59 wonderful years together.

Junie is preceded in death by her parents, her son Herobo, her grandson Brandon and other of her siblings and relatives. She is survived by her husband Derald, two children from a previous marriage: Hatsumi, Shoji (Dede), her three children with Derald: Kimberly Frantum, June Briceno (Kevin), and Bobby; ten grandkids: JJ (Whitney), Shoji (April), Aloha (Josh), Sean, Nicole, Seaira (Randall), Kerri (Derrick), Brianna (Jonathan), Jessica; and twenty great-grandchildren.

Junie was well loved and cherished by so many people in the Billings community and beyond. She touched many lives with her contagious smile, joking personality, and giving heart. There is no one was as generous and selfless as Junie.

Viewing will be held from 1-5 pm, Thursday, Feb. 25, Dahl's Funeral Home, 10 Yellowstone Ave.

Services will be held 10 am, Friday, Feb. 26th at Word of Life Fellowship, 1737 King Ave W.

Reception to follow after the burial. 1 p.m. at the Billings Senior Citizens Center, 901 S 30th St.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's Lutheran Home Transitional Care Facility, where she spent her last days making more friends from people who took such loving care of her. Website is https://www.stjohnsunited.org/giving/donate/.