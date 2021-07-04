Yvonne C. Babcock

Yvonne Christine Koschel was born on May 4, 1937 in Ismay, Montana, the youngest child of Christine and Fred Koschel. She graduated from Glendive High School and married her high school sweetheart, Erwin Wayne Babcock, that summer. In 1959 they moved to Billings where they raised four daughters. Vonnie, as she was known to family and friends, enjoyed bowling and pinochle, as well as other card games. She worked on political campaigns but devoted most of her time to being a homemaker. Vonnie was a baker extraordinaire. Her chocolate cake was the best and her pies were beautifully designed and delicious. After moving to Helena and Clancy for a number of years, Vonnie and Wayne returned to Billings in 2018. Vonnie passed away surrounded by family on June 17, 2021 after a long illness.

Vonnie was predeceased by her parents, a brother Alvin Koschel and sister Shirley Malinski.

She is survived by her husband of almost 67 years, siblings Maxine Riewer (Jerry) and Verna Winkler, daughters Teri Laird (Ron), Jaynee Lefler (Ron), Lisa Caron (Mark), and Michele Babcock (Matt). She also is survived by nine grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life is being planned. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to your favorite charity. Mom, you are forever in our hearts – we love you!!!