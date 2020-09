Zachary Zane Brockway

Zachary Zane Brockway, 32, of Washington, formerly of Miles City passed away on Sept. 11, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at The First Presbyterian, in Miles City MT. Full obituary can be viewed and condolences may be sent at: www.stevensonandsons.com.