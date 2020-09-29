Clara Beyerle

Clara Beyerle, 91, of Golden Valley, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 27, 2020. Services will be held 2 p.m. CDT Saturday, Oct. 3, at Golden Valley Community Center, Golden Valley with Pastor Ed Langliers officiating. Burial will follow at Hope Congregational Cemetery, Golden Valley.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Clara is survived by two sons, Lyle (LaVonne) Beyerle of Minot, and Lynn (Kristine) Beyerle of Sidney, Mont.; one daughter, Delaine (Randy) Morstad of Ham Lake, Minn.; her grandchildren, Angela (Dan) Morrow, Krystal (Eric) Wanner, Mandi Morstad, Kari (Grant) Weber, Peyton, Adriana and Seth Beyerle; her great-grandchildren, Kyra, Alyson and Brynna Morrow, Dylan and Dawson Wanner and Felicity Weber.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leo; her brother, Jason Bowers Peabody; four half-brothers; and four half-sisters.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.