Denise Brown

Denise Belle Brown, Bismarck, passed on to her final life's journey on Sept. 23, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center. Because of visiting restrictions and ongoing health concerns due to COVID-19, only one family member was able to be at her bedside in her time of need. Though all her children were with her in spirit and love, her son Mac diligently kept vigil with our beloved mother until her last earthly breath. For his dedication, we are eternally grateful to our brother.

Denise was born Sept. 10, 1932 to Mabel and William (Bill) McDonald. Denise attended public school in Bismarck and graduated from Bismarck High School in 1950. Later that same year, she married Ronald (Ronnie) Brown, the love of her young life, at a ceremony in the backyard of her parents' home in Bismarck. Denise and Ronnie were married for 43 "wonderfully happy" years until his death in June of 1993.

Of their union were four children: Michael, Bismarck; Michele (John) Fossum, Jamestown; Mac (Vicki), Solomons, Md.; and Marc (Dawn), Bismarck. Her children gifted Denise eight grandchildren: Damion (Alex) Brown, Mandan; Adrian (special friend, Kendra), Bismarck; the late Sarah Fossum; Megan (special friend, Bryce) Fossum, Jamestown; Luke Brown, Solomons, Md.; Cale (special friend, Lauren) Brown, Solomons, Md.; Anna (Scott) Kern, Rothsay, Minn.; and Jacob Brown, Bismarck. And finally, she had four great-grandchildren, "My Little Kids," she called them, and will soon have two more great-granddaughters, one to be born in early November, the other to be born later in the same month.

For 43 years, our mother dedicated herself to her family and her home. Denise was a gourmet cook, never a shortage of good things to eat at her house, as all her children's friends would attest to. She loved the holidays; particularly, Thanksgiving and Christmas. She had an extensive Santa Claus collection, and all her family and friends contributed to her collection. The joke was "if you don't know what to gift Denise for a particular occasion, get her a Santa Claus." She also had a huge collection of Halloween witches. She loved decorating her home with her Santas at Christmas and her witches on Halloween. She would host small get-togethers with family and friends, sharing her collections with all.

When her beloved husband passed in June of 1993, with no business acumen or retail sales experience, she assumed control of two businesses: Ron Brown Furniture in Mandan and Budget Furniture in Bismarck. With minimal help, she was very successful in her endeavor. She enjoyed what she was doing and made many new friends.

In 2002, she made the decision to sell both businesses and re-dedicate to hearth, home, and family, a choice she absolutely did not regret. As the years began to wane, her health began to decline, resulting in a need to stay closer to home. Fortunately, with the help of her children and sisters-in-law Mary Jo McDonald and Sylvia Brown, Denise was able to live in her home comfortably, all but the last two months of her life.

Denise was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her granddaughter.

She is survived by her brother Charles (Mary Jo) McDonald, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many in-laws and cousins.

Cremation has taken place, and there will be no services at this time due to COVID-19. There are tentative plans for a "Celebration of Life" in the spring of 2021. The date and location will be determined and announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to the Central Dakota Humane Society, 2104 37th St., Mandan.

To share memories of Denise and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.