Andrew John Schweitzer, 87, died peacefully on Sept. 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family in Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian burial and celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at St. Mary's cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available at cathedralparish.com.

Further arrangements are pending with Bismarck Funeral Home.