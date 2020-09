Phyllis Sukumlyn, 97, Turtle Lake, died Sept. 24, 2020 in the CHI Community Memorial Hospital, Turtle Lake. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Turtle Lake Baptist Church. Interment will be held in the Kief Cemetery, Kief. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.

Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Phyllis with her family. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn and Turtle Lake)