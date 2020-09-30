William Fitterer

William J. Fitterer, 83, of Mandan, passed away peacefully in his home on September 28, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND, with Rev. Josh Waltz officiating. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary and Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM.

Family requests that all guests wear masks.

Anton and Mary (Doll) Fitterer gave birth to Bill in a stone house near Glen Ullin, ND. He graduated from Glen Ullin High School in 1954. Bill honorably served our country in the U.S. Army in the 1960s and he worked for the North Dakota State Highway Department for 41 years. Bill is lovingly remembered for his appreciation of hunting and fishing, watching his boys play ball, gardening, playing cards, traveling, and playing with his grandchildren.

After retirement, he enjoyed calling bingo for seniors at the nursing home, assisting homebound individuals through Meals-On-Wheels, participation with Easter Seals, and he assisted his St. Joseph's parish as an usher for more than 40 years and with Eucharist Adoration for 20 years.

Bill is survived by the love of his life, Eldean (Leingang), whom he married in 1965; two boys and six grandchildren, Barry and his wife Lyn, and their children Grace and Will who live in Louisiana, Stacy and his wife Suzy, and their children Nick, Abby, Maddy, and Wyatt who live in Bismarck; siblings, Ray Fitterer, Janet Hoffman, Diane Jensen, Eddie Fitterer, and Carlene Fitterer.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Gary.

Bill's wife and children wish to express gratitude for the compassionate care provided by the wonderful people from St. Alexius Home Health and Hospice as well as the loving thoughts and prayers from our dear friends and family.

