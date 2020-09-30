A. Dorothy Lauber

A. Dorothy Lauber, 94, Mandan, died Sept. 17, 2020 at a group home in Apache Junction, Arizona.

A. Dorothy Hoffmann was born March 1, 1926 at Medina, the daughter of Gottlieb and Louise (Wiest) Hoffmann. She was raised on the family farm north of Medina and attended the Iosko Township School. She worked on the family farm until 1945 when she moved to Jamestown. There she worked as a waitress and at various places including Pred's Store. On Dec. 4, 1947, she married William J. Lauber and they lived in Jamestown. In 2017 "Dorothy" moved to Mandan and lived with her daughter and son-in-law.

"Dorothy" was a member of The Basilica of St. James, a charter member of the Eagles and belonged to the VFW and the Basilica of St. James Tabernacle Society. She was the last survivor of fifteen children.

Survivors include her daughter Cathy Tollefson, three grandchildren: Michelle Lauber, Jonathan (Doreen) Lauber, Cleveland, Ohio area, and Bethany (Rob) Hillenbrand, Brooklyn Park, Minn., four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband William, her parents, eight brothers: Gottlieb, Hugo, Henry, Rudolph, Reinhold, Edwin, Wilbert and Jonathan, six sisters: Rosie, Louise, Elizabeth, Amelia, Bertha and Viola, her son, Micheal, one Grandson, Robert and her son-in-law, Larry.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to ND Veterans Cemetery.

Funeral – postponed until spring

Interment – North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan

Williams Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.