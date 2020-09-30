Delelia Schneider

Delelia Eckman Schneider, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away Sept. 28, 2020 at the age of 88.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Bismarck with Reverend Wayne Sattler as celebrant. Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery at noon. The family encourages wearing a mask and maintaining social distance at the funeral. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Delelia was born Feb. 20, 1932 to John and Katherine Eckman in Denhoff. After graduating high school, she moved to Bismarck and met her future husband, Jerome "Jerry," when they worked together at the National T Grocery Store. They were married April 15, 1952 at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo. After Jerry finished his service with the U.S. Army, they made Bismarck their home where they raised seven children. After her children were in school, Delelia worked for the North Dakota Grocer's Association and the North Dakota State Tax Department, but caring for her family was always the most important. She was an outstanding cook and was always eager to share her specialties, kuchen, potato salad, caramel rolls, and chocolate chip cookies with anyone who came to visit.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jerry; her children, Connie (John) Morrison, Ken (Ginger) Schneider, Tom (Donna) Schneider, Barry (Marilyn) Schneider, Don (Paulie) Schneider, Scott (Jana) Schneider, and Mary Beth (Brad) Rosen; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Wilbert "Bud" Eckman and Richard Eckman; sisters, Iva Brodehl, Lillian McAdams, and Jean Eckman; infant grandson, Carter Rosen; and step granddaughter, Kari Ann Bosch.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Miller Pointe in Mandan for the loving and compassionate care they provided to Delelia for the past two years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Alzheimer's Association.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.