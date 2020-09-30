Erica Holding Eagle

Erica Elaine Holding Eagle, Winyan Hinhan Ska (White Owl Woman) 34, Grand Forks, died peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Altru Hospital with her loving parents at her bedside. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Twin Buttes Community Center with visitation one-hour prior. Burial will be the morning of Saturday at the Holding Eagle Family Cemetery in Twin Buttes.

She was born and raised in Fargo on July 8, 1986. She attended school in Fargo and Duluth, Minnesota. She loved the Duluth area and continued to make trips there to visit. She was an enrolled member of the Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation.

She was a wonderful, protective mother to her son, Walter, and daughter, Willa. She taught them board games and was her mother's Yahtzee partner. Erica loved holidays and would go out of her way to make the Fourth of July and Halloween memorable for the kids. She was an exceptional cook and enjoyed making special meals for her family members.

She had a soft spot in her heart for animals. She rescued several cats from certain death and gave them loving homes.

She attended Cankdeska Cikana Community College and earned an A.A. in human services. At the time of her death, she was planning to earn a Bachelor's in Social Work.

Following spinal surgery in 2015, she never regained her full health. She suffered numerous health issues, which she faced bravely.

Erica is survived by her two children, Walter and Willa; mother, Doreen, South Dakota; father, Jay, Fargo; brother, Delvin, Fargo; sisters, Jodi, Ariz., Jamie, Moorhead, Minn., Jessica, Fargo, Pamela, Ala.; and special nephew, Justin, Grand Forks; her nieces, nephews, and numerous relatives in the Beston, Holding Eagle, and Sage family, as well as close friends Sarah, Ashley, David, Josh, and Mike.

She was preceded in death by grandparents Amos Holding Eagle and Etheleen Dickens; Matthew and Louise Holding Eagle; and John and Agnes Beston, and sadly many Beston, Holding Eagle, and Sage relatives.

Funeral arrangements are with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.