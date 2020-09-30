Harold Benz

Funeral Mass for Harold Benz, 95, of Killdeer, will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Killdeer with Father Joseph Evinger celebrating. Burial will follow in Oakdale cemetery.

Visitation for Harold will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Stevenson Funeral Home, Killdeer, with a rosary and vigil service at 6 p.m.

For those attending, please adhere to the social distancing guidelines as suggested by the Health Department. To view the livestream of the Funeral Mass, please visit St. Joseph's Parish – Killdeer, ND Facebook page. To view the livestream of the prayer service, please visit the Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Harold passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Hill Top Home of Comfort, Killdeer.

Harold Herbert was born on the family farm north of Dunn Center on Nov. 23, 1924, the son of Frank and Barbara (Unterseher) Benz. Growing up he attended Connolly School No. 2 north of Dunn Center through the eighth grade. Harold married Rosa Fettig on Nov. 9, 1948 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Killdeer. They purchased the farm north of Killdeer in 1954. Together they farmed and ranched there until September 1991, when he and Rosa moved to Killdeer. Harold remained active working on the farm for many more years. Harold and Rosa were blessed to have celebrated 71 years of marriage together. Harold was especially proud of his family - his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He adored all his grandchildren and they always brought a smile to his face. Harold was a true cowboy. In his early years he worked for various ranchers and the Fettig Brothers Rodeo. He broke many horses during that time. Harold loved roundups, brandings and rodeos. You could often find him behind the chutes at local rodeos. His love for rodeos continued into retirement and Harold and Rosa were able to attend several NFR performances. Harold also enjoyed attending local sporting events. He was the best kind of neighbor and was frequently helping others with ranching activities. Harold was active in his community, serving as a board member for West Dunn Fire District, Stockmen's Association member, Elks Club and Killdeer Saddle Club. His cowboy presence will be missed.

Harold is survived by his wife of 71 years, Rosa; daughters, Diane (Stan) Hausauer, Dickinson, Karen (Bill) Rafferty, Watford City, Sandra Benz, Murrieta, Calif.; sons, Rodney (Kathy) Benz, Dickinson, Brian (Carolyn) Benz, Killdeer; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Irene Wilhelm, Circle, Mont., Darlene Weisz, Ankeny, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Barbara Benz; brothers, Alvin, Walter, Leo, Reuben, Bernie, Frank, Ernest and Henry; sister, Elsie.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com

Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory – Dickinson