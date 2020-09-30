Phyllis Bauer

Phyllis Bauer, 95, Turtle Lake, died Sept. 28, 2020 at CHI Community Memorial Hospital, Turtle Lake. A private family graveside service will be held in the Turtle Lake Cemetery.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Robert (Joan) Bauer of Garrison; her grandson, Steven (Amy) Bauer of Tucson, Ariz.; her great grandchildren, Jaiden Bauer of Niceville, Fla., and Addison Bauer of Tucson, Ariz.

Memorials and cards can be directed to Robert Bauer at PO Box 898 in Garrison, ND 58540

(Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn and Turtle Lake)