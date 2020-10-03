Menu
Marvin Heyne
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020

Marvin Heyne

With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved father, Marvin Heyne, also called Marv, Dad and Papa Heyne. He passed the evening of Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

A public visitation will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Myers Funeral Home. A private family service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at Peace Lutheran Church, Linton, with Pastor Sean Barnhart officiating. The service will also be livestreamed and can be followed at the www.myersfh.com website.

Everyone is welcome to join the family at the Linton City Cemetery for the burial following the family service.

Please follow the social distancing guidelines and be courteous to each other by wearing a mask.

He was born in a farmhouse in Omio Township on June 22, 1935. His family moved to Linton where he graduated from Linton High School in 1953, and he retired after 40+ years of dedicated service with Hedahls. He served the community as a member of the ND National Guard and American Legion. He was also an active member of the church, and, for a time, volunteered at the senior center delivering meals on wheels.

He is survived by his spouse, Eva (Gienger) Heyne whom he married on Dec. 26, 1961; their three children, Robert Heyne, Eva (Andrew) Carcione, and Carla (Kevin) Ferriby; his four grandchildren, Grace (Scott) Mattes, Jacob Heyne, Eva (Evan) Pawlyk, and Aaron Carcione; his sister Ruby (Heyne) Rueb and many beloved family members.

What we know for sure is Dad loved us and we loved him. He was proud of us just as we are of him. He tickled the ivories better than anyone we know; he'll be playing in heaven's polka band. He stayed connected with many family members through daily phone calls. We will remember and cherish those conversations forever. He was always good for a "Dad" joke and had a quick witted sense of humor which we will dearly miss. He enjoyed the camaraderie of the morning coffee crew, the pool league players (Dad was one of the pool sharks to beat), and his golf league companions. Dad loved tinkering in the garage, about the house, and tending to his beautiful lawn. But most of all, we know Dad shined brightest when spending time with, or talking to or about Mom. He showed us how to live with a tender heart and we aspire to do the same to honor and celebrate his life. Dad was ever polite, had a gentle and calming presence, and was always ready with a kind smile to brighten the day. He was our family's foundation, precious to us in every way. We will miss him dearly.

Rest in peace Marvin,

Keep playing the music Marv,

We will share your stories Dad,

You will forever live in our hearts Papa Heyne.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, please make a donation to Peace Lutheran Church in memory of Marvin.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 9:30a.m.
Myers Funeral Home
203 Se 2Nd St, Linton, ND 58552
Oct
5
Service
11:00a.m.
Peace Lutheran Church
, Linton, North Dakota
Funeral services provided by:
Myers Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I feel blessed to have had a chance to visit with him and and see your mom last summer who was a special friend for many years before we moved away. I’m sure my husband Bud and Harold Wagner were at the pearly gates to greet your dad. Keeping you all in my prayers.
Fran Nelson
Friend
October 4, 2020
We are saddened to hear the news about your Dad. Marvin was one of my Dads best friends, and you couldnt find a nicer guy. We loved to see him and your Mom when we came home to visit. They always had a welcoming smile for us. He will be missed in Linton. Hugs to the family.
Bonnie and Randy Horner
October 3, 2020
Very sorry about your loss. What a gentle, caring , loving man. I always enjoyed spending time with Marvin. Hugs and prayers Eva and kids and grandkids.
Lisa Boehm
October 3, 2020