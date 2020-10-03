Menu
Search
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kevin Bagley

Kevin Bagley, 56, of Bowman, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Bowman.

Mass of Christian burial for Kevin will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at the St. Charles Catholic Church, Bowman. Burial will follow at the Bowman Cemetery. The funeral service will also be livestreamed on the St. Charles Catholic Church Facebook page. There will be a family and friends service held 7 p.m. Monday at the Bowman Fire and Rescue Hall.

Visitation for Kevin will be held Monday beginning at 12 p.m. at the Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home.

Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services of Bowman are in charge of the arrangements.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Krebsbach Funeral Service
301 S Main St, Bowman, ND 58623
Oct
5
Service
7:00p.m.
Krebsbach Funeral Service
301 S Main St, Bowman, ND 58623
Oct
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Charles Catholic Church
, Bowman, North Dakota 58623
Funeral services provided by:
Krebsbach Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I am so sorry for your loss. A beautiful family Rest In Peace Diane Krivarchka Rath
Meredith,Mel and Gwen
October 4, 2020