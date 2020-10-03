Kevin Bagley, 56, of Bowman, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Bowman.

Mass of Christian burial for Kevin will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at the St. Charles Catholic Church, Bowman. Burial will follow at the Bowman Cemetery. The funeral service will also be livestreamed on the St. Charles Catholic Church Facebook page. There will be a family and friends service held 7 p.m. Monday at the Bowman Fire and Rescue Hall.

Visitation for Kevin will be held Monday beginning at 12 p.m. at the Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home.

Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services of Bowman are in charge of the arrangements.