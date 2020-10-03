Menu
Reinold Zinke
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020

Reinold Zinke

Reinold Zinke, 83, of Bismarck, passed away Oct. 1, 2020 at Prospera Community-Sunset in Mandan. Reinold was born Jan. 1, 1937, the son of Alfred and Alvina (Klatt) Zinke. Reinold married Loretta Melom on July 24, 1964 and made their home in McClusky where they lived for 54 years. Reinold will be deeply missed by his wife Loretta Zinke, Bismarck; his sons Raymond Zinke (Sarah), Regan, Robert Zinke (Missy), Wilton, Mike Zinke (Toni), Bismarck; his daughter Melissa Sporer (Chris), Mandan; his brothers Harold Zinke, Turtle Lake, Glen Zinke (Twilla), Minot and his grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 6 at the Assembly of God Church in McClusky. Visitation will be held at the Hertz Funeral Home of McClusky on Monday from 4 until 6 p.m. Public graveside services will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the McClusky City Cemetery. Arrangements with Hertz Funeral Home of McClusky.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hertz Funeral Homes - McClusky
117 Avenue C. East, McClusky, ND 58463
Oct
6
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
McClusky City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Hertz Funeral Homes - McClusky
I was sad to hear of the loss of your father, Ray, Robert & Mike our thoughts and prayers are with your family at this time.
Tony Wilson
October 5, 2020
We were sad to hear of the passing of Reinold. Our deepest Sympathy to you and your family.
Sheila & Stanley Olson
October 3, 2020