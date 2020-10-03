Adelene Kepler

Adelene "Addie" L. Kepler, 95, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 29, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Adelene Lenore Lundely was born March 4, 1925 at Osnabrock, the daughter of Henry and Janetta Lundeby. She graduated from Osnabrock High School in 1943. She attended State University and began her teaching career in the North Dakota towns of Starkweather and Larimore.

Adelene married Harold Kepler on Aug. 29, 1948. They lived in Grand Forks, Larimore, and Evanston, Illinois, before moving to Bismarck in 1953. Both of them were employed as teachers in the Bismarck Public Schools. Adelene taught at Saxvik Elementary School for thirty-one years and completed her thirty-seven year teaching career in Bismarck.

She received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Mary in Bismarck in 1972, graduating with honors, then continued to take graduate courses towards a master's degree in education.

Most of Addie's life was devoted to her family and her teaching career. She became a member of McCabe United Methodist Church in 1953, where she served on various church committees and taught Sunday school classes. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women, McCabe Circles, Bismarck Education Association, North Dakota Education Association, National Education Association, Missouri Slope Shrine Auxiliary, Bismarck-Mandan Retired Teachers and the North Dakota Retired Teachers' Association. She also participated in chaperoning her husband's Bismarck Century High School Band tours and enjoyed entertaining the Patriot Band members.

Addie is survived by her son, Keith (Phyllis) Kepler, Bismarck; sister, Eileen Fahnlander, Fargo; brothers, Marvin (Jeanette) Lundeby, Osnabrock, and Curt (Pat) Lundeby, Sioux Falls, S.D.; and a cousin, Miles (Loretta) Sonstegaard, Fayetteville, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, in 1989; her parents; brothers and sisters-in-law, Cecil (Mary) Lundeby and Arnold (Margaret) Lundeby; brother, Kenneth Lundeby; sister, Vivian Johnson; sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn (Wallace) Rude; brother-in-law, William Fahnlander; nephews, Greg and Scott Lundeby; and cousin, Ivan Sonstegaard.

The family prefers memorials to the McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N Sixth Street, Bismarck, ND, 58501 or Bismarck Cancer Center, 500 N Eighth Street, Bismarck, ND, 58501.

