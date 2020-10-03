Dr. Robert Schindler

Dr. Robert "Bob" Schindler, 66, of Bismarck, passed away on Oct. 1, 2020, at Sanford Bismarck.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at GracePoint Church, Bismarck, with Pastor Chad Englund officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck. A Livestream of the Service will be available at www.GracePoint.life. For those attending, the family requests everyone wear a mask.

Visitation will be held Monday 5-8 p.m. at GracePoint Church, with a Prayer Service and a Time of Sharing at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the Service on Tuesday.

Bob was born on July 16, 1954 in Bismarck, to Melvin L. and Laura (Titus) Schindler.

He was raised in McClusky, attending first through 12th grade at McClusky Public School alongside his future wife Lynn Schafer. Bob continued his education at UND, and dental school at Creighton University, Omaha, Neb.

Upon completing his education and marrying the love of his life, Lynn, in 1979, they moved to Bismarck and established his dental practice. For 41 years, Dr. Bob had the privilege of serving as a dentist for the patients of Bismarck/Mandan and the surrounding communities. It was a joy for him to serve up to four generations of families as their dentist.

Bob spent his life striving to show the love of his Lord and Savior in his daily words and deeds. He lived a life of generosity and caring for his fellow man. He had a great love of the outdoors, and took pride in having the best-looking flower garden in all of North Dakota. He was a beloved husband, a caring father, and a friend to many. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lynn of 41 years; his beloved daughter, Mikaela; two brothers, Keith (Karen) Schindler, of Bismarck, Jim (Marcedes) Schindler of Knoxville, Tenn.; one sister, Linda (Lyndon) Anderson of Bismarck; his brother-in-law, David Schafer of Bismarck; his parents Melvin and Laura Schindler; four nephews: Jake, Joe, Eric, and Loren; and 3 nieces: Kelly, Tori, and Sarah.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Ernest and Elma Schafer; and his niece, Katie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the GracePoint Children's Ministry.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.