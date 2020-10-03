Menu
Dr. Robert Schindler
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020

Dr. Robert Schindler

Dr. Robert "Bob" Schindler, 66, of Bismarck, passed away on Oct. 1, 2020, at Sanford Bismarck.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at GracePoint Church, Bismarck, with Pastor Chad Englund officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck. A Livestream of the Service will be available at www.GracePoint.life. For those attending, the family requests everyone wear a mask.

Visitation will be held Monday 5-8 p.m. at GracePoint Church, with a Prayer Service and a Time of Sharing at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the Service on Tuesday.

Bob was born on July 16, 1954 in Bismarck, to Melvin L. and Laura (Titus) Schindler.

He was raised in McClusky, attending first through 12th grade at McClusky Public School alongside his future wife Lynn Schafer. Bob continued his education at UND, and dental school at Creighton University, Omaha, Neb.

Upon completing his education and marrying the love of his life, Lynn, in 1979, they moved to Bismarck and established his dental practice. For 41 years, Dr. Bob had the privilege of serving as a dentist for the patients of Bismarck/Mandan and the surrounding communities. It was a joy for him to serve up to four generations of families as their dentist.

Bob spent his life striving to show the love of his Lord and Savior in his daily words and deeds. He lived a life of generosity and caring for his fellow man. He had a great love of the outdoors, and took pride in having the best-looking flower garden in all of North Dakota. He was a beloved husband, a caring father, and a friend to many. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lynn of 41 years; his beloved daughter, Mikaela; two brothers, Keith (Karen) Schindler, of Bismarck, Jim (Marcedes) Schindler of Knoxville, Tenn.; one sister, Linda (Lyndon) Anderson of Bismarck; his brother-in-law, David Schafer of Bismarck; his parents Melvin and Laura Schindler; four nephews: Jake, Joe, Eric, and Loren; and 3 nieces: Kelly, Tori, and Sarah.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Ernest and Elma Schafer; and his niece, Katie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the GracePoint Children's Ministry.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
GracePoint Church
, Bismarck, North Dakota
Oct
5
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
GracePoint Church
, Bismarck, North Dakota
Oct
6
Visitation
9:30a.m.
GracePoint Church
, Bismarck, North Dakota
Oct
6
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
GracePoint Church
, Bismarck, North Dakota
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
15 Entries
Dr Bob will be missed greatly by everyone. Lynn and Mikaela you will always be in my thoughts and prayers.
Jeff Brandt
October 5, 2020
Our hearts are so sad that you are all going through this. We will continue holding you in our prayers today and in the days ahead. May you sense Gods presence in a powerful way. Bob will be missed by so many people. dd
Arlyn & Lisa Scherbenske
October 4, 2020
Will be praying for Bob's family. May God's peace comfort you.
Ronald Deriana
October 4, 2020
Dr. Schindler was beloved by all he touched in his life.
He will be greatly missed.
Joseph R Deatherage
Friend
October 4, 2020
Joseph R Deatherage
October 4, 2020
Our hearts are broken. =” We are so sad to hear this. Dr. Bob was always so nice to us, and his office was so inspiring that two of our daughters went on to being Dental Hygienists. Our heartfelt sympathy to you, Lynn, and to your sweet daughter. May Gods love hold you up in this most difficult journey. ddd====O=O=O
Duane and Mary Tschosik
October 4, 2020
My daughters loved Dr. Bob, who became our local dentist after his father Melvin, retired. He was a wonderful man and a kind person. He even understood why I did not floss. I needed a relatively safe way to rebel while being a parent. Sympathy and prayers for those he left behind.
Pam (Pulkrabek )Schroeder
October 4, 2020
Bob was a great friend and colleague. His passing leaves a great void in the Bismarck community. I will greatly miss his professionalism, humor and friendship. May he Rest In Peace.
Gerard Koorbusch
Acquaintance
October 4, 2020
Lynn I am so sorry for your lost. I will keep you and your daughter in my prayers.
Peggy Ziegler
October 4, 2020
How our hearts go out to you, Lynn and Mikaela! Bob was such a special man. He loved everyone. He loved his family, his God and his church. He knew how to work hard and play hard. He was truly concerned for others. Love and prayers for you and your family.
Kent and Peggy Martin
October 3, 2020
Dr. Bob was not only a fantastic dentist, but he was a wonderful person! One who always knew his patients, no matter where or when he would see them. And he never forgot patients who passed on ahead of him. So many times, he while working on my teeth, he would make a comment about one of them and say what a wonderful person he or she had been! The Mandan/Bismarck area has lost a great man, but heaven has gained one! Rest In Peace, Dr. Bob! Mike
Michael Horan
October 3, 2020
Dear Lynn & Mikaela Praying that God's love enfolds you & comfort you through the pain of losing Bob, may he rest in piece. Henry (Hani) Hermes
Henry(Hani) Hermes
October 3, 2020
Our sympathies to Dr. Bobs family and prayers to help during this time. Dr. Bob was our family dentist and he was truly a great man. RIP Dr Bob
Bob and Gail Bauer
October 3, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss Lynn. I will keep your family in my thoughts and prayers. May God give you and your daughter strength.
Cheryl Hochhaltet
October 3, 2020
Our hearts go out to you Lynn and Makaela in the loss of Bob. He touched our lives in such positive ways. We have been and will continue to pray for you both and for the rest of your family. May God give you comfort, peace, and strength today and in the days to come!
Duane and Sandy Broschat
October 3, 2020