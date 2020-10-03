Dan Crowder

Daniel Eugene Crowder, 90, went home to be with Jesus on Sept. 24, 2020. He had been living at Miller Pointe nursing home in Mandan. Dan will be buried next to Gloria Crowder in Vale, Ore. A memorial service to commemorate his life will be held at Bethel Assembly of God, 200 Shady Lane, Mandan, on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 3:30 p.m.

Dan was born Dec. 16, 1929, to Sidney and Clara Crowder in Ross. He was the second of seven children, brother to Kenneth, John, David, Robert, Rosella and Marion. He graduated from Northwest University in Kirkland, Wash., with a B.A. in ministerial studies. Dan married Gloria Russell on July 26, 1952. They adopted two sons, Daniel and Kevin. Dan and Gloria pastored churches for several years. Then he changed careers, and became an employee at the Boeing Company in the missile logistics department. After retirement, he and Gloria moved to Yuma, Ariz. After an extended illness, Gloria passed away in 2003.

Dan married Esther Enget on March 6, 2004. They made their home in Yuma, Ariz. They were active in Foothills Assembly of God, and enjoyed spending the summer months at Glacier Bible Camp in Hungry Horse, Mont., for several years. As their health declined, they moved to Mandan in 2017 to be near to Esther's children, so that they could receive help with their care. Esther passed away on Feb. 23, 2018. Because of his dementia, Dan needed to move to a skilled nursing home. He was well taken care of by the staff in this wonderful facility.

Dan was preceded in death by siblings Kenneth, David, and Marion, his older son, Daniel, and both of his wives, Gloria and Esther.

He is survived by his brothers John and Robert, his sister Rosella, and his son Kevin. He is also survived by his grandchildren Wayne, Mark, and Krystal, who are the children of his older son Daniel, his daughter-in-law, Bobbi Crowder, and several nieces and nephews. He also is survived by several grandchildren through his marriage to Esther. They are Saorsa, Aine, and Ianna Enget (daughters of Brent and Lori Enget), and Samuel, Jonathan, Jewel (Bruzelius), and Joshua Enget (children of Ron and Julie Enget), and Jodi Thom and Jonae Berg (daughters of Jim and Jan (Enget) McEachran).

Dan was always kind and generous, a true gentleman and man of strong faith. He will be missed.