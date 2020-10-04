Leo Hassa

Leo Hassa was born April 10, 1934 to Henry and Eunice Hassa in Bismarck. He graduated from St. Mary's High School and joined the Marine Corps in 1952. Three years later he was discharged as a sargeant. He was always proud of being a marine and enjoyed looking back on it.

After graduating with a degree in business administration from the University of North Dakota, Leo was recruited by Weyerhaeuser Company where he had an interesting career for 39 years. Leo worked in Greece, Cyprus and Italy, and then Jakarta, Indonesia and Hong Kong.

In 2001 he retired and was later diagnosed with ALS - Lou Gehrig's disease. He handled his difficult 18 years with ALS with dignity and grace.

Leo was an amazing man as well as loving husband, father and friend. He was much loved and admired by his family and close friends and is greatly missed.

He approached his work, travel, sports, hiking and reading with passion, energy and enjoyment.

Leo is survived by his wife Karen of 51 years, his daughters Jonica and Kristine and their husbands, Mike Meier and Carl DeLaire. He has four grandchildren and great-grandson Finn.

Leo died the morning of Dec. 14, 2019 and is interned in Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington. He had a life well lived.