Jeff Kilzer

Jeff Kilzer, age 47 of Bentley; passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. MT Wednesday, Oct. 7, at St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Mott with Fr Stephen Folorunso and Fr Dennis Schafer, officiating. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home website www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.

Following the Mass of Christian Burial, the graveside service will be held at the Bentley Cemetery. Friends and relatives are also invited to the Gottlieb Weller Community Center in New Leipzig for a time of fellowship and a luncheon.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Mott. A Rosary Service will be held at 6 p.m. MT on Tuesday evening with a Vigil Service starting at 6:30 a.m. at St. Vincent's Catholic Church.

Jeffrey (Jeff) Leon Kilzer was born in Elgin, Sept 12, 1973 to Robert and Katherine (Hoerner) Kilzer. He attended Beisigl country school for Kindergarten and first grade. St. Vincent's grade school. Graduated from Mott Lincoln High School in 1992. Earned an Associate Degree in Farm and Ranch Management from Dickinson State University in 1994. Returned to Bentley to farm and ranch with his brother and father.

Jeff was born to farm. He spent much of his childhood farming the carpet, lawn, and fields with his toy tractors and trucks. He was an avid collector of miniature tractors and farm implements of the machines he operated on his farmanch.

He had a great love of farming, but his greatest loves were his wife and children. Jeff and Mel married on Dec. 15, 2012. They shared their love of farminganching with their children Eryn, Liam and Clay. The children often rode the tractorsombines with him and read tractor catalogs as their bedtime stories, like some of Jeff's favorite books as a child. Jeff found his greatest happiness with Mel and the children that they had together.

Jeff was personable, genuine, and kind which made him a friend to many. He was fun and full of laughter. He enjoyed hosting parties for his friends and neighbors. Jeff also loved to downhill ski from the top of the black diamonds. You could sit down and talk with Jeff about anything. He was a good listener and had a calm and comforting presence.

Jeff's relationship with God remained strong throughout his life. He was an example of humble and steady faith.Jeff was a generous neighbor and was always willing to lend a hand whenever needed. He was also involved in the community and served on various boards including Cannonball Township Board, Mott Equity Board, Mott Fireman's District, Assessor for the Cannonball Township and belonged to the Knights of Columbus of Mott.

Jeff is survived by his wife Melissa (Mel Mitchell) Kilzer; his children Eryn (7), Liam (4), and Clay (2); parents Robert and Katherine Kilzer; siblings Carolyn (Brian) Benz of Killdeer, Donald (Joleen) Kilzer of Bentley, Diane (Kevin) Marcotte of Bismarck, Wanda (Jim) Stipek of Kansas City, Adam (Jennifer Eckman) Kilzer of Thompson, and Gwendolyn (Gil) Bisek of Minneapolis, brother and sister in laws: Steve Nott, Rawlings Wyo., Connie (Andy) Gustafson of New Leipzig, Richard (JoAnn Trosen) Mitchell of Crystal, Kari Mitchell of Crystal, Katy (Ross) Johnson of Pengilly, Minn. Parents in law Richard W. and Shirley Mitchell of Crystal and 20 nieces and nephews, one great niece and one great nephew and several aunts and uncles.

Preceeded in death by his first wife, Valerie Greenwood Kilzer; sister Beverly Nott; grandparents Val and Dorotheia Hoerner, Alois and Jean Kilzer; aunt Valerie Bren, uncles Michael Moger and Alvin Schmitz.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the education of Jeff's children. Cards can be mailed to Melissa Kilzer, 7951 75th St SW, Bentley, ND 58646

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com