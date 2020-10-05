Dave Wetzel

With great sadness, the family of Dave Wetzel, 67, announces his passing to eternal life. After an eight-month battle with cancer, Dave made his journey to heaven from his home on Oct. 2, 2020 – the Feast day of the Holy Guardian Angels. He was surrounded by his loving family and the compassionate care of CaringEdge Hospice.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Church of the Ascension, 1825 S 3rd Street, Bismarck. A livestream of the funeral mass and the prayer service will be available on the funeral home's website.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. A prayer/vigil service will begin at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

David Elliot was born July 20, 1953 to Jack Jr. and Eleanor (Gietzen) Wetzel. He was raised on a farm east of Glen Ullin and was a 1971 graduate of Almont High School. Dave worked various jobs after graduation. The last 30 years of his career he was employed as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Earthbuilders Inc., Earthworks and Sandcreek Corporation, often being referred to as "the Best Front-end Loader Operator in the state." In 2010 he was forced into retirement due to Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Dave married his high school sweetheart, Margo Brandt, on July 26, 1974. Together they relished in the many simple pleasures of life including going out to eat, spending time with their children, having happy hours in the back yard with Diet Pepsis and going on drives. While Dave spent many hours away on the road for work, he didn't like to be away from his family.

An avid hunter, fisherman and Curios and Relics Collector, he truly loved attending gun shows and collecting with his son Michael. Dave learned to make sausage from his dad and continued this tradition for many years. On a nice day you could be guaranteed to find Dave "tinkering" in his garage or working on his immaculate yard. He could repair almost anything.

Dave's grandchildren brought him so much pride and joy. He loved watching them compete in their sporting events and cheered loudly when Kailey would steal bases and Lucas would make a three-point basket. He was the first to check out their box scores every day when the paper would come. He was incredibly meticulous and took very good care of everything he owned. He was a man of few words and was incredibly humble.

Dave was ever faithful to his Catholic religion, instilled in him by his mother. His attitude throughout his health challenges was above positive, and he often said, "It is what it is," accepting of his situation. A meaningful quote of his was "Trust in God and Do Good."

So very grateful to have shared his life are his wife and best friend of over 46 years, Margo, and their precious children, Michael Wetzel, Valerie and Brian Weigel, Pamela Hajicek and very special grandchildren, Kailey Weigel and Lucas Weigel. He is also survived by siblings, Jeanette Leistiko, Jean (John) Bachler, Gerald (Irene) Wetzel, Jim (KayDee) Wetzel, Lou (Lee) Bahm, Rhonda Keller (Milo Johnson), Colleen Weeg, Mary (Craig) Greff and Mischelle (Delvin) Sturn; and in-laws, Chester (Jane) Brandt, Allan Brandt, Kim Brandt, Daryl (Jean) Brandt and Annette Brandt.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Eleanor Wetzel; father-and-mother-in-law, Samuel and Minnie Brandt; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Allan Leistiko, Dave Keller, Rick Weeg, Chuck Brandt and Wally and Rayanne Brandt; and infant siblings, Jackie, Patrick, Patricia and Richard.

Dave's family would like to express gratitude for the compassionate care provided by the wonderful doctors and staff at Sanford Health and CaringEdge Hospice, along with the loving support and prayers from our dear friends and family.

You were my foundation, Dave. Precious to me in every way. I will miss you dearly.

To share memories of Dave and to view the service livestreams, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.