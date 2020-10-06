Shirley Dillman

Shirley Dillman, 92, of McIntosh, died in Aberdeen, S.D. on Sept. 30, 2020.

Surviving are son, Tedd, Gillette, Wyo.; daughter, Tammy Dillman, McIntosh, S.D.; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; her brother Frank (Marilyn) Umber, McIntosh, S.D.; brother-in-law, Walter Schott, in Arizona; two sisters-in-law, Mary Dillman, Walker, S.D.; Pauline Dillman, Mandan.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 1:30 p.m. MT Saturday, Oct. 10, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, McIntosh, S.D. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.

Burial will be held Monday at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, S.D.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon with a rosary service at 6:30 p.m. MT Friday evening at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church.

A memorial has been established and cards can be mailed to Tammy Dillman, PO Box 32, McIntosh, SD 57641.